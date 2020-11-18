G20 Riyadh Summit Week Women's Empowerment as a Key Enabler for Economic Recovery
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - A virtual roundtable was held during the
summit week of the Saudi G20 Presidency on Women's empowerment as a key enabler
for economic recovery. The round table featured Dr. Reham AlRassi, Policy
Advisor Head of G20 Women's Empowerment, Dr. Hala AlTuwaijri, Chair of the Women
Workstream, Mrs. Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba/Empower Alliance, Mrs. Salma
AlRasheed, Women 20's Sherpa, Ms. Michiko Achilles, Special advisor Gender
Equality and Human Recourse Policies, Ms. Carla Abiven Executive Assistant -
Women's Forum For The Economy & Society, and Mr. Stefano Pizzicannella,
Empowerment General Director for International and General Affairs - Italian
Government.
Dr. Hala stated: "Women's empowerment is a core priority for the 2020 G20 Saudi
Arabia presidency and has been considered holistically across multiple
workstreams as well as through the advancement of the EMPOWER alliance."
EMPOWER was launched in Osaka 2019 after a suggestion from the Canadian Sherpa,
progress greatly accelerated in 2020 as the Alliance became functional and
members met for the first time. EMPOWER was established and grown to 24 country
representatives nominated with all G20 members (other than South Africa and
China) and 6 guest countries represented.
Mrs. Rania Nashar, CEO of SAMBA and Empower Alliance, mentioned that Empower is
working this year to further advance the presence of women in leadership
positions, "with the Empower members from twenty four countries to further
connect the private sector leaders across all these countries to share best
practices and accelerate the change - that's why we have created two major
reports with OECD and ILO to measure the progression and the advancement of
women in leadership positions."
Empower is building an alliance network to support the advancement of women
internationally. Mr. Stefano Pizzicannella, Empowerment General Director, shared
Italy's vision to move the alliance forward and shed light on the importance of
Empower being owned and represented by the private sector which strengthens
their potential impact during the Italian Presidency.
Further information about the Saudi G20 Presidency, details of the Leaders'
Summit, and schedule of the upcoming G20 Media Briefings and Roundtables can be
found here (https://g2020-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/operation_saudisecret
ariat_gov_sa/Ea2QA46TkO9IshYDjm1EPDEBxSGsQAXzaHvu-pKi-Ij3_Q?e=HTEAqJ) .
The link to register for exclusive G20 Riyadh Summit content on the dedicated
Microsite can be found here (https://accreditation.g20.gov.sa/PublicRegistration
/MediaLoginAndApplyToMeeting?meetingId=044412b4-fa84-4d46-a9cd-6dfa179341cb) .
