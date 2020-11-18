Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (ots/PRNewswire) - A virtual roundtable was held during the

summit week of the Saudi G20 Presidency on Women's empowerment as a key enabler

for economic recovery. The round table featured Dr. Reham AlRassi, Policy

Advisor Head of G20 Women's Empowerment, Dr. Hala AlTuwaijri, Chair of the Women

Workstream, Mrs. Rania Nashar, CEO of Samba/Empower Alliance, Mrs. Salma

AlRasheed, Women 20's Sherpa, Ms. Michiko Achilles, Special advisor Gender

Equality and Human Recourse Policies, Ms. Carla Abiven Executive Assistant -

Women's Forum For The Economy & Society, and Mr. Stefano Pizzicannella,

Empowerment General Director for International and General Affairs - Italian

Government.



Dr. Hala stated: "Women's empowerment is a core priority for the 2020 G20 Saudi

Arabia presidency and has been considered holistically across multiple

workstreams as well as through the advancement of the EMPOWER alliance."





EMPOWER was launched in Osaka 2019 after a suggestion from the Canadian Sherpa,progress greatly accelerated in 2020 as the Alliance became functional andmembers met for the first time. EMPOWER was established and grown to 24 countryrepresentatives nominated with all G20 members (other than South Africa andChina) and 6 guest countries represented.Mrs. Rania Nashar, CEO of SAMBA and Empower Alliance, mentioned that Empower isworking this year to further advance the presence of women in leadershippositions, "with the Empower members from twenty four countries to furtherconnect the private sector leaders across all these countries to share bestpractices and accelerate the change - that's why we have created two majorreports with OECD and ILO to measure the progression and the advancement ofwomen in leadership positions."Empower is building an alliance network to support the advancement of womeninternationally. Mr. Stefano Pizzicannella, Empowerment General Director, sharedItaly's vision to move the alliance forward and shed light on the importance ofEmpower being owned and represented by the private sector which strengthenstheir potential impact during the Italian Presidency.