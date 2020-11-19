Syneos Health Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Offering of $600.0 Million of Senior Notes Due 2029

Syneos Health intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, including the funding of acquisitions, and for repayment of indebtedness.

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYNH) (the “Company” or “Syneos Health”), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced the upsizing and pricing of an offering of $600.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% senior notes due 2029 (the “Notes”), an upsize of $100.0 million over the amount previously announced. The Notes were priced at par value and will bear an interest rate of 3.625% per annum. The Notes are being offered in a private offering that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis, by certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. Syneos Health expects to close the offering of the Notes on November 24, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The Company also announced that it intends to enter into an amendment to the credit agreement governing its existing senior secured credit facilities pursuant to which, among other things, the Company expects to extend the maturity date thereof to August 2024 (the “Amendment”). The closing of the offering is not conditioned upon the effectiveness of the Amendment.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Notes will not be and have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers of the Notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum.