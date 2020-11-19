Ormat Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Ormat intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital and capital expenditures, and for potential acquisitions, including complementary businesses, technologies or assets.

RENO, Nev., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) (“Ormat” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated company that is primarily engaged in the geothermal and recovered energy generation (“REG”) businesses, as well the solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage and management services business, today announced that it has priced its underwritten public offering of 4,150,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $74.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on November 23, 2020, subject to market and other conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. UBS Securities LLC is also acting as a joint book-running manager for the offering. Cowen, HSBC Securities (USA) Inc., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering. Ormat has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 622,500 shares of its common stock.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The offering is being made pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (including a base prospectus and a related prospectus supplement) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of the base prospectus and related prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com, or by telephone: 1 (866) 803-9204; and from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.