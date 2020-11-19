Similarly, in January 2020, $2.53 billion (SAR 9.5 billion) worth of contracts were signed between Alfanar Group and Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) for the installation of 10 million smart meters in Saudi Arabia by March 2021. Another such initiative propelling the smart meters market is the Colombian Ministry of Mines and Energy January 2018 resolution to connect 11 million residential units with advanced-metering-infrastructure (AMI)-supporting smart meters in the nation by 2030.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2020, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), under the Smart Meter National Programme of Government of India, finished installing 1 million smart meters in the country, and it further aims to install more than 250 million of those in the near future. Due to government initiatives such as this, the global smart meters market is projected to witness a 4.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, to grow from $13.1 billion in 2019 to $20.0 billion in 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Get the sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-meters-market/r ...

With the COVID-19 wreaking havoc around the world, the smart meters market growth has shown a substantial dip in 2020. To stop the virus from spreading, manufacturing units and major commercial complexes have been closed and non-essential movement of people and goods has been restricted. This has severely affected the production of smart meters and supply of raw materials and components, especially from China. In addition, almost all infrastructure development and upgradation projects have been put on the back burner for the time being, thereby resulting in a low demand for such equipment.

Browse report with COVID-19 Impact analysis on Smart Meters Market Research Report: By Offering (Hardware, Software), Meter Type (Electric Meter, Gas Mater, Water Meter), Technology (AMI, AMR), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Water Utilities) - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-meters-market

In the immediate future, the higher CAGR in the smart meters market, of 8.2%, would be experienced by the AMI bifurcation, under segmentation by technology. With the help of data management and communication systems, AMI — an integrated smart meter system — allows for two-way communication between customers and utility companies. AMI can take readings remotely, connect/disconnect services automatically, generate accurate bills in less time, and allow users to digitally access their utility consumption statistics.

The smart meters market currently generates the highest revenue from Asia-Pacific (APAC), which would also be the fastest-advancing region in the immediate future. Mass smart meter installation projects have already kicked-off in numerous regional nations, such as China, where a five-year program to upgrade its grid infrastructure is underway. Apart from grid modernization, regional countries are installing smart meters to improve the process of revenue generation for utilities and meet energy challenges.

Make enquiry about this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=smart-meters ...

The major companies in the global smart meters market are Itron Inc., Siemens AG, Landis+Gyr, Iskraemeco d.d., Holley Metering Ltd., Osaki Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Elster Group GmbH, Sagemcom, and Enel S.p.A.

Browse More Reports

Smart Water Meter Market - https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/smart-water-meter-mar ...

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Contact: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg