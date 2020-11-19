Supernus to Participate in Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

 

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company's management will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020. The Company will also host investor meetings on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

The pre-recorded fireside chat can be accessed beginning November 23, 2020 by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of this fireside chat will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company markets Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate) for the prophylaxis of migraine and the treatment of epilepsy; Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) for the treatment of epilepsy; APOKYN (apomorphine hydrochloride injection) for the acute treatment of hypomobility in advanced Parkinson’s disease (PD); MYOBLOC (rimabotulinumtoxinB) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and treatment of chronic sialorrhea in adults; and XADAGO (safinamide) as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in PD patients with hypomobility. The Company is also developing several product candidates to address large market opportunities in the CNS market, including SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD; SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion pump) for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“on-off” episodes) in PD; SPN-820 for treatment-resistant depression; and SPN-817 for the treatment of epilepsy.

See full Prescribing Information for our products here: Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, MYOBLOC, and XADAGO.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:
Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Jim Kelly, EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Peter Vozzo

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Office: (443) 213-0505

Mobile: (443) 377-4767

Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com


Disclaimer

