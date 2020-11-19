Supernus to Participate in Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that the Company's management will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020. The Company will also host investor meetings on Thursday, December 3, 2020.



The pre-recorded fireside chat can be accessed beginning November 23, 2020 by visiting Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at www.supernus.com. An archived replay of this fireside chat will be available for 60 days on the Company's website after the conference.