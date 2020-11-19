 

FSA2020 Developing the filtration market on 9th-11th Dec, 2020

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th Filtration & Separation Asia combined with the 11th China International Filtration & Separation Exhibition will open its door on 9th-11th Dec, 2020 at Hall N1, Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), Shanghai, China. This every-2-year event aims to provide a trade and technical communication platform for exhibitors and visitors.

Event highlights include:

  • Featuring over 200 leading brands

The scale of the FSA2020 exhibition has expanded to 12,500㎡, an increase of 12% compared with 2018, featuring over 200 brands. The exhibit category covers Filter Media, Filter Media Production Equipment and Accessories, Chemicals, Filters, Filters Production lines, Testing & Analysis equipment, Services and Others. Participating companies include Ahlstrom-Munksjö, ATI, ADM, BERRY, BOYO, CORID, Low&Bonar, Lusenta, TSI, TOPAS, TOYOBO, TAKETA, PALAS, RUIAN RUNYE, SHANGHAI KINGFO, SHIJIAZHUANG CHENTAI, WETZEL, HOLLINGSWORTH & VOSE and others.

PARTS OF FSA2020 EXHIBITORS

 

  • An excellent platform for professional buyers

As a famous and important exhibition in Asia area, FSA2020 is an excellent platform for professional visitors from environmental protection, automotive industry, medical, health care industry, building & construction services, electronics, water treatment, HVAC, food and other industries to get the latest industry technology and purchase products.

PARTS OF FSA2020 VISITORS

 

  • Extensive concurrent activity

Filtration & Separation Technical Presentation will be held concurrently with FSA2020. Experts from HV, Low & Bonar, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Palas Gmbh, SGS and so on will gather here to share the latest industry technology and market trends.

The 8th Filtration & Separation Asia (FSA2020) is free to all trade visitors, please click the link or scan the QR code below to register:

https://www.ubmconlinereg.com/FNS20/exhibitionen/?source=PR

QR Code

For press enquiries, please contact:
For more exhibit inquiries
Icy Fan
E: Icy.fan@informa.com
T: +86-021 6157 7235

For visitors and media partner inquires

Susanna Zhang
E: Susanna.zhang@informa.com 
T: +86-21 6157 3924

About CFS

CFS--China Filtration &Separation Committee, founded in May 2008, is approved by the Ministry of Science % Technology of the People's Republic of China and the Ministry of Civil Affairs of the People's Republic of China. It is the only comprehensive trade association of filtration &separation in China. Now there are more than 100 members covering all the fields of Filtration & Separation, such as: filtration & separation machinery manufactures, filter media producers, membrane manufacturers, air filter, liquid filter, cartridge, bag filter, testing instruments manufacturers, institutes & universities engaged in filtration & separation etc.

About CNTA

CNTA devotes to

  • Technical innovation and R&D in nonwovens, filtration
  • Import and export of nonwovens (roll goods, converted products), filter media, and related raw materials, machine parts, equipments, chemical, instruments etc.
  • Consulting of investment, cooperation, trade, etc. for foreign companies.
  • Organising international S&T exchange, conference and exhibition etc.
  • Promoting trade, cooperation, between Chinese companies and foreign partners.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

