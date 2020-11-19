 

VFMCRP and Fresenius Kabi expand collaboration in nephrology in China with Veltassa agreement

Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) and Fresenius Kabi today announced an agreement to develop, register and distribute Veltassa for the treatment of hyperkalemia in the People’s Republic of China. Under the agreement, Fresenius Kabi will have the exclusive right to distribute and sell Veltassa across China.

Stefan Schulze, CEO of Vifor Pharma Group comments, “We are delighted to expand VFMCRP’s collaboration with Fresenius Kabi. There is a high prevalence of CKD and heart failure in China3 and hyperkalemia is one of the most common complications associated with these two conditions. As a result there is a high demand for an effective, proven hyperkalemia treatment. The excellent commercial infrastructure, the well established relationships in nephrology and our existing successful collaboration make Fresenius Kabi our partner of choice to provide Veltassa to patients.”

Oskar Haszonits, President Region Asia Pacific of Fresenius Kabi said, “This agreement is an important step in intensifying our collaboration and relationship with VFMCRP in nephrology. We believe Veltassa has the potential to provide many benefits to patients across the country, and we look forward to adding it to our portfolio and working with VFMCRP.”

Hyperkalemia is a serious medical condition characterized by elevated levels of potassium in the blood and can be associated with life-threatening consequences. Patients with CKD and heart failure, especially those treated with RAAS (renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system) inhibitors are at particular risk of developing hyperkalemia. As a consequence, RAASi therapy, the cornerstone of treatment for CKD and heart failure, is often reduced or discontinued, compromising cardio-renal protection. By bringing Veltassa to China, VFMCRP and Fresenius Kabi will deliver a treatment that will enable patients to remain on RAASi therapy by managing their chronic hyperkalemia.

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. In China, the company is among the top 10 multinational pharmaceutical companies, being a market leader in clinical nutrition, anesthesia and nephrology. Fresenius Kabi has around 6,000 employees in China.

