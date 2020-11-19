IBA Business Update – Third Quarter 2020

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 19 November 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the third quarter ending 30 September 2020.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA SA, commented: “Whilst the global operating environment continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, IBA’s business is demonstrating encouraging resilience and is well positioned to weather ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic. This resilience is particularly evident in the strengthening of recurring revenues from strong performances of Dosimetry and Services. Other Accelerators also continues to perform very well and as IBA continues to demonstrate its market superiority, we are seeing market share gains in these businesses as well.”