IBA Business Update – Third Quarter 2020

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 19 November 2020 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, today announces its business update for the third quarter ending 30 September 2020.

Olivier Legrain, Chief Executive Officer of IBA SA, commented: “Whilst the global operating environment continues to be impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, IBA’s business is demonstrating encouraging resilience and is well positioned to weather ongoing disruption caused by the pandemic. This resilience is particularly evident in the strengthening of recurring revenues from strong performances of Dosimetry and Services. Other Accelerators also continues to perform very well and as IBA continues to demonstrate its market superiority, we are seeing market share gains in these businesses as well.”

“As we look to the coming months and 2021, we are pleased to note our strong net cash position, which has continued to improve throughout the year. As it stands, the equipment backlog within our Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators divisions remains at a record high and across the business we are making our best efforts to ensure installations continue wherever possible, amidst travel restrictions and customer constraints. The PT market remains active, with China continuing to be a key strategic target for proton therapy and we were delighted to secure a licensing deal this quarter with CGNNT in China worth at least EUR 100 million.”

Across all business lines, IBA’s focus remains on its core drivers of growth: Know-how, Execution and Innovation.

Know-how

  • IBA's unrivalled expertise in particle acceleration spans 34 years and within proton therapy, IBA has an established position as the largest and most knowledgeable community with 59 centers sold internationally and 36 treating patients on a daily basis.
  • In September, IBA announced that 100,000 patients have now been treated with IBA proton therapy systems around the world, a key milestone for the Group and for patients.
  • Across its range of particle accelerators, IBA continues to deliver innovative products to meet new market needs, such as the production of radiopharmaceuticals that are vital for use in severe disease diagnosis and treatment or to sterilize medical devices or other materials as a greener alternative to existing methods such as gamma sterilization.
  • IBA strives to continue providing the most technologically advanced offering, which will be a key driver of the future success of the business.

Execution

