 

Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 07:00  |  105   |   |   

Press Release

Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution

  • 25G PON technology is the next step in PON (passive optical network) evolution and enables the converging of high-end services on a single fiber infrastructure
  • Nokia’s 25G PON solution will be available on the widely deployed Nokia fibre access platform, enabling a smooth introduction
  • Based on the Nokia Quillion chipset, the 25G PON solution provides the high capacity and low latency needed for 5G transport and premium enterprise services

       
       
19 November, 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced the world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON fiber broadband solution. This unique solution works on Nokia’s existing next-generation PON hardware, such as access nodes and line cards, to offer truly universal PON capabilities and enable communications service providers (CSPs) to supercharge their networks and enhance fiber network usage.

Nokia is the first vendor to commercialize an end-to-end solution for 25G PON. Designed for simplicity and cost-efficiency, the solution is based on Nokia’s Quillion chipset and existing next-generation PON access platform and line cards. The superior bandwidth and low-latency performance of the Nokia solution - enabled by the purpose built Quillion chipset family - means it can support 5G mobile transport as well as true 10G service for enterprises.

All Nokia customers with 10 Gbps Quillion boards will also have 25 Gbps capabilities in their network. Nokia 25G PON can co-exist with GPON and XGS-PON on the same infrastructure, allowing CSPs to add 25 Gbps in overlay without disrupting existing customer services. This will allow them to add 25G PON quickly and efficiently when and where needed to capitalize on new opportunities.

25G PON is a key technology that will enable fiber to become the single infrastructure that underpins the entire telecom industry and to deliver any service to any end point. It is also the best next step for PON: it leverages the high volumes and mature eco-system of data center optical technologies to achieve the best cost point, huge capacity, fastest time-to-market, and simplest evolution path compared to 50G PON, which will require a massive technology leap or long time to mature.

Seite 1 von 3
Nokia Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution Press Release Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution 25G PON technology is the next step in PON (passive optical network) evolution and enables the converging of high-end services on a single fiber infrastructure Nokia’s …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Nokia, Elisa and Qualcomm achieve 5G speed record in Finland
17.11.20
Nokia Deepfield identifies 2020 network traffic, internet consumption trends in new intelligence report
16.11.20
Nokia Fixed Wireless Access enables 5G-powered ultra-fast broadband for Swisscom customers
12.11.20
Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
11.11.20
Nokia brings AI to network edge for superior 5G experience
10.11.20
Nokia delivers private 5G network to MYNXG for secure IoT solutions development
09.11.20
Nokia partners with A1 for LTE and 5G campus networks in Austria
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
06.11.20
Nokia powers Alex Thomson Racing in the Vendée Globe
05.11.20
Nokia Digital Operations software supports digital transformation of Telefónica’s Movistar Colombia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
63.721
Nokia - strong buy
31.07.20
2
Auswandern : Keine Angst vor der finnougrischen Sprache – Finnland als echte Alternative im Norden
07.01.20
2
Nokia: "strong buy"
02.01.20
5
Langsam kämpft sich die Nokia Aktie wieder nach oben – ich verrate die Gründe, die passieren müssen,
20.12.19
4
Nokia ertrinkt im tiefen Fahrwasser – warum keine Rettungsweste in Sicht ist