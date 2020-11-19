Nokia launches world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON solution

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced the world’s first 25 Gbps symmetrical PON fiber broadband solution. This unique solution works on Nokia’s existing next-generation PON hardware, such as access nodes and line cards, to offer truly universal PON capabilities and enable communications service providers (CSPs) to supercharge their networks and enhance fiber network usage.

Nokia is the first vendor to commercialize an end-to-end solution for 25G PON. Designed for simplicity and cost-efficiency, the solution is based on Nokia’s Quillion chipset and existing next-generation PON access platform and line cards. The superior bandwidth and low-latency performance of the Nokia solution - enabled by the purpose built Quillion chipset family - means it can support 5G mobile transport as well as true 10G service for enterprises.

All Nokia customers with 10 Gbps Quillion boards will also have 25 Gbps capabilities in their network. Nokia 25G PON can co-exist with GPON and XGS-PON on the same infrastructure, allowing CSPs to add 25 Gbps in overlay without disrupting existing customer services. This will allow them to add 25G PON quickly and efficiently when and where needed to capitalize on new opportunities.

25G PON is a key technology that will enable fiber to become the single infrastructure that underpins the entire telecom industry and to deliver any service to any end point. It is also the best next step for PON: it leverages the high volumes and mature eco-system of data center optical technologies to achieve the best cost point, huge capacity, fastest time-to-market, and simplest evolution path compared to 50G PON, which will require a massive technology leap or long time to mature.