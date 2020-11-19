 

Planned changes in the Management of LHV Pank

AS LHV Group intends to appoint Erki Kilu as the Head of a subsidiary to be established in the United Kingdom, i.e. a new bank. In this regard, the Supervisory Board of AS LHV Pank plans to elect Kadri Kiisel as the new Chairman of the Management Board of AS LHV Pank. According to the plans, the changes in the Management of the company will take effect on 20 January 2021.

Pursuant to the stock exchange announcement of 23 October, LHV is more clearly separating the business operations of LHV Pank in the United Kingdom and the business in Estonia, and is going to set up a new credit institution for providing services to its clients who are international payment intermediaries. The establishment of a subsidiary is currently in process, followed by manning, capitalisation and application for the activity licence of the credit institution.

According to Madis Toomsalu, CEO of LHV Group, the internal changes enable further rapid development of various strategic business lines. “In addition to Estonia, our long-term profitable growth target of LHV can be achieved through international markets as well. Our operations in the United Kingdom in providing services to international payment intermediaries are growing and profitable. A technologically demanding business line with no established competition and concentration on the fintech business models of the new era demands strong focus, but will also bring along the potential to increase business volumes. Separating this business line into an independent credit institution will create value for both the clients as well as the investors of LHV.
I am pleased that in the form of Erki Kilu, we have a leader with the necessary experience for creating and managing the new bank. The experience of Erki Kilu in applying for the banking licence, building up a modern and technologically capable organisation and previous management of a growing bank with strong results provides a good basis for succeeding in the United Kingdom as well.
On the other hand, LHV Pank is also going to have the best possible CEO, considering Kadri Kiisel’s experience in managing LHV’s retail banking and LHV Finance which focuses separately on small-scale financing, former activities in leading major projects and focusing on the best client satisfaction. Under the leadership of Kadri, the bank will continue its long-term profitable growth of client numbers and business volumes and providing the best service and constant innovation to clients," said Madis Toomsalu.

