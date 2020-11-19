The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 18 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.9681 £ 22.0069 Estimated MTD return 3.47 % 3.13 % Estimated YTD return 9.03 % 6.64 % Estimated ITD return 149.68 % 120.07 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.60 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -25.50 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,620.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -26.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A