                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 18 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    24.9681 £    22.0069
Estimated MTD return      3.47 %      3.13 %
Estimated YTD return      9.03 %      6.64 %
Estimated ITD return    149.68 %    120.07 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    18.60 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -25.50 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,620.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -26.39 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares N/A N/A
Average Price N/A N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

                                           

BGHL (EUR) NAV(s)                                       BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED Ordinary Shares The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 18 Nov 2020. …

