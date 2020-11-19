 

BW Offshore Third quarter results 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Protecting people, operations and partners remain a priority amid the Covid-19 pandemic
  • EBITDA of USD 98.1 million and operating cashflow USD 82.0 million for the quarter
  • Contract extension signed for Petróleo Nautipa
  • Agreement with New Zealand government for Umuroa
  • Cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share
  • Equity ratio of 37.5% and USD 386.6 million in available liquidity at end of quarter

BW Offshore maintains a proactive approach to minimise risk of business interruption due to the spread of Covid-19 by implementing comprehensive procedures to safeguard people and operations and adhering to local public health advisory across all locations.

“The financial performance reflects a challenging quarter with reduced commercial uptime due to the events on the FPSO’s Sendje Berge and Yùum K'ak' Náab, as well as higher operational costs as we are still managing Covid-19,” said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore. “Still, a majority of the FPSOs delivered stable operations and we continue to distribute dividend and further progress new business opportunities.”

FINANCIALS
EBITDA decreased to USD 98.1 million from USD 116.2 million in the second quarter. The reduction was mainly a result of reduced revenue from Yùum K'ak' Náab due to shut down following the tanker incident early in Q3 and the one-off settlement of outstanding claims related to FPSO P63 in Q2. Direct identified costs related to managing Covid-19 continues to be significant and were slightly higher than Q2.

Net financial expense decreased to USD 8.2 million from USD 14.4 million in the second quarter. This is mainly driven by positive mark to market (MTM) changes on interest rate hedges due to increasing swap rates and positive MTM changes on FX hedges due to USD weakening.

Total equity at 30 September 2020 was USD 1,004.8 million (USD 1,004.5 million in Q2 2020). The equity ratio was 37.5% at the end of the quarter (35.8% in Q2 2020).

Available liquidity was USD 386.6 million when including USD 257.5 million available to draw under the corporate loan facility.

Net interest-bearing debt was USD 976.4 million (USD 1,015.4 million in Q2 2020).

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of USD 0.035 per share. Shares will trade ex-dividend from and including 25 November 2020. Shareholders recorded in VPS following the close of trading on Oslo Børs on 26 November 2020 will be entitled to the distribution payable on or around 3 December 2020.

