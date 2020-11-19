 

Novartis set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 07:15  |  66   |   |   
  • Five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with three developers expected to add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the electrical grid
  • Projects expected to address Novartis greenhouse gas emissions across its European operations, equivalent to removing approximately 113 000 passenger vehicles from the road annually1
  • Agreements mark a major milestone on the Novartis environmental sustainability journey to be carbon neutral across its operations by 2025 and across its supply chain by 2030

Basel, November 19, 2020 — Novartis today announced the signature of five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs), which are expected to collectively add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the electrical grid. This move makes Novartis the first pharmaceutical company set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European operations through VPPAs.

“At Novartis, environmental sustainability is aligned with our purpose to reimagine medicine to improve and extend people’s lives,” said Montse Montaner, Chief Sustainability Officer at Novartis. “Energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions are the cornerstones of our strategy for reducing emissions. These agreements mark a major milestone on the Novartis environmental sustainability journey to be carbon neutral across its operations by 2025 and across its value chain by 2030."

Under the agreements, wind and solar electricity will be generated from six renewable energy projects being developed by three different providers – Acciona, EDP Renewables and Enel Green Power. All projects will be located in Spain. The projects are expected to be online by 2023 and aim to address the company’s carbon footprint across its European operations over a period of 10 years from the start of operations. This is equivalent to removing approximately 113 000 passenger vehicles from the road each year1. These European agreements follow the VPPA recently implemented with the Santa Rita East windfarm in Texas, US, which currently addresses 100% of the electricity used in our operations in the US and Canada.

"Novartis has demonstrated tremendous and ongoing sustainability leadership in the pharmaceutical industry," said John Powers, Vice President of Global Renewables and Cleantech at Schneider Electric. "Executing five deals allows Novartis to diversify risk across technology, location, counterparty and deal structure making for a balanced portfolio of Spanish renewable energy. We want to congratulate Novartis on this sustainability milestone and shaping a clean energy future." 

Seite 1 von 3
Novartis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novartis set to achieve 100% renewable electricity in its European operations Five virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) with three developers expected to add more than 275 megawatts of clean power to the electrical gridProjects expected to address Novartis greenhouse gas emissions across its European operations, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.11.20
Aktien Zürich Schluss: SMI mit Plus - Hoffnung auf zweiten Corona-Impfstoff
13.11.20
New Novartis analyses for investigational inclisiran demonstrate consistently effective and sustained LDL-C reduction at month 17 regardless of age and gender
10.11.20
ROUNDUP/Biontech: Liefervereinbarungen über 570 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
10.11.20
Biontech: Liefervereinbarungen für 570 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
10.11.20
JPMORGAN belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Underweight'
06.11.20
Novartis erreicht in Corona-Studie Ziele nicht
06.11.20
Novartis provides update on CAN-COVID trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
05.11.20
Novartis Cosentyx shows early synovitis reduction in patients with psoriatic arthritis in first-of-its-kind study
04.11.20
US-WAHL/Markt-Ticker: Schweizer Börse startet trotz Unsicherheit mit Gewinn
02.11.20
UBS belässt NOVARTIS AG auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
222
In 10 Schritten schweizerische Quellensteuer am Beispiel von Novartis zurückfordern
28.10.20
637
Langweiliger Wert - > konservativ -> krisensicher -> Rendite >8%