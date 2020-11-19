 

Nordic Nanovector ASA Results for the Third Quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 07:44  |  54   |   |   

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces its results for the third quarter 2020. A live webcast presentation by Nordic Nanovector's management team will take place today in Oslo at 08.30 CET, see details below. A link to the webcast and the presentation is available from the company's homepage (www.nordicnanovector.com).

Lars Nieba, Interim CEO of Nordic Nanovector, said: "Following the successful interim analysis in August and completion of our private placement in September, we are progressing towards the major value inflection point of three-month top-line data from the PARADIGME clinical study, which is targeted for H2 2021. Generating these data will require us to successfully navigate the latest challenges of increased COVID-19 restrictions. We remain confident in our ability to achieve this goal, aided by the protocol amendments, the possibility to reduce the patient sample, and all the other measures we are actively implementing to drive patient recruitment into PARADIGME."

Q3'2020 Highlights

  • Result of PARADIGME Interim Analysis: Independent Review Committee recommendation to focus on single arm investigating the "40/15" dosing regimen
    • Target set to report three-month top-line data in H2'2021
  • Approval of amendments to PARADIGME protocol is proceeding as planned and completed in the best-recruiting countries
    • Designed to enlarge the eligible patient population and increase the rate of enrolment into the trial
  • Pivotal Phase 2b PARADIGME trial of Betalutin progressing in 3rd-line relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (3L R/R FL)
    • COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a negative impact on PARADIGME patient recruitment - the target patient population is a high-risk group for COVID-19
    • 59 patients enrolled as of 18 November 2020
  • Private placement was oversubscribed and successfully completed raising approximately NOK 231 million (approximately USD 25 million) in gross proceeds, extending cash runway into Q3'2021
    • Funds to be used to advance PARADIGME study and conduct other essential activities to enable a timely filing pending top-line data
  • Dr Christine Wilkinson Blanc appointed Chief Medical Officer
    Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordic Nanovector ASA Results for the Third Quarter 2020 OSLO, Norway, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces its results for the third quarter 2020. A live webcast presentation by Nordic Nanovector's management team will take place today in Oslo at 08.30 CET, see details …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Endo Announces Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For BioSpecifics Tender Offer
Smart Meters Market Revenue Worth $20 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Parallel Wireless Partners with Vodafone Ireland to Deliver on Their Open RAN Vision
Embracer Group acquires Flying Wild Hog
Visit The Empire State Building Observatory This Holiday Season
U.S. Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Worth $21,358.3 Million by 2030: P&S Intelligence
Organic Liquid Soap Market Size Worth $117.5 Million By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.
One Component Polyurethane Foam Market worth $3.3 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Streaming Analytics Market To Be Driven By Rising Adoption Of Iot, Sensors & Big Data Technologies ...
Titel
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Record Gold, Copper Prices Create Huge Opportunity for New Large-Scale Projects
Embracer Group acquires Mad Head Games
VisIC and AB Mikroelektronik Collaborate on Battery Development for Electric Drive Systems
Duni Group further strengthens its focus on the Duni and BioPak segments and creates two Business ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Mexico's Mining Rebound to Be Driven by Metal Prices and the Sierra Madre Occidental Gold Belt
2020 Election Results Signal Robust Revival for Cannabis Markets
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods