Nordic Nanovector ASA announces its results for the third quarter 2020.

Lars Nieba, Interim CEO of Nordic Nanovector, said: "Following the successful interim analysis in August and completion of our private placement in September, we are progressing towards the major value inflection point of three-month top-line data from the PARADIGME clinical study, which is targeted for H2 2021. Generating these data will require us to successfully navigate the latest challenges of increased COVID-19 restrictions. We remain confident in our ability to achieve this goal, aided by the protocol amendments, the possibility to reduce the patient sample, and all the other measures we are actively implementing to drive patient recruitment into PARADIGME."