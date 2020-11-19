 

Bitcoin Group SE joins Germany's first Blockchain Index Fund (ETF)

DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Bitcoin Group SE joins Germany's first Blockchain Index Fund (ETF)

19.11.2020 / 07:30
Bitcoin Group SE joins Germany's first Blockchain Index Fund (ETF)

Herford, November 19, 2020 - Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN DE000A1TNV91) continues to successfully increase its level of awareness and at the same time interest on the investor side. Since the end of October 2020, the Group has become the newest member of the first blockchain exchange traded fund (ETF) launched in Germany. In March 2019, the US investment company Invesco launched the Invesco Elwood Global Blockchain ETF (ISIN: IE00BGBN6P67). The fund tracks the Elwood Blockchain Global Equity Index.

The index contains companies from industrialised and emerging markets that seize the opportunities offered by the blockchain ecosystem. It is therefore structured to evolve in line with the potential growth of blockchain technology. The index is reviewed and rebalanced on a quarterly basis. This is how Bitcoin Group SE became part of the portfolio at the end of October.

"The inclusion in the index will certainly have a positive impact on our name recognition and perception as a promising company in the field of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. We are very pleased about this news and the fact that it will also attract attention beyond the borders of our home market," said Marco Bodewein, Managing Director of Bitcoin Group SE.

About Bitcoin Group SE:
Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies in the areas of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates Germany's only regulated marketplace for the digital currency Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold and Ethereum under Bitcoin.de and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.

Disclaimer

