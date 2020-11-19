DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): 9 Month figures CTS EVENTIM rigorously reinforces its future viability during the first nine months of 2020 19.11.2020 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cost management mitigates impacts of lower revenue: normalised EBITDA at minus 17.7 million Euro

Solid financial foundation underpinned by around 800 million Euro in cash and cash equivalents

Focus on new technologies, partnerships and management personnel

Strategic partnerships concluded with European Handball Federation and first- and second-division Bundesliga clubs

Powerful software solutions for combatting the coronavirus pandemic

CEO Schulenberg: 'We are banking on our strengths in technology and industry know-how'

Munich, 19 November 2020. New technologies, robust partnerships, strong leadership - CTS EVENTIM, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, has used the first nine months of 2020 to rigorously reinforce its future viability, in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. 'We have been convinced since the outbreak of the pandemic that the stresses imposed on our company must be seen as a trial of our strengths. That is the basis on which we act. There is no such thing as standstill', said Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, the CEO of CTS EVENTIM, on presentation of the performance figures for the first nine months of the 2020 financial year.

These show that Group revenues for the January to September 2020 period fell 78.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 228.7 million (Q1-3/2019: EUR 1.074 billion). Thanks to strict cost management and income from insurance compensation, the normalised EBITDA figure came in at EUR -17.7 million (Q1-3/2019: EUR 177.0 million). Group revenues in the third quarter of 2020 were 92.0 percent lower year-on-year, at EUR 30.2 million (Q3/2019: EUR 378.0 million). Normalised EBITDA amounted to EUR -15.0 million (Q3/2019: EUR 65.2 million).