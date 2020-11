DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

EVOTEC PRESENTS GROWTH DRIVERS OF 'AUTOBAHN TO CURES' AT CAPITAL MARKETS DAY



19.11.2020 / 07:30

CO-OWNED PIPELINE: EVOLUTION FROM DISCOVERY INTO CLINICAL-STAGE PROJECTS

PRECISION MEDICINE DEVELOPING MEDICINES OF THE FUTURE WITH NOVEL AI & ML PREDICTION TOOLS

MULTIMODALITY PLATFORMS DRIVING R&D PROJECTS TOWARDS HIGHER EFFICIENCY AND BROADER ACCESS AT HIGH SPEED



Hamburg, Germany, 19 November 2020:

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today presents the progress made in accelerating its co-owned pipeline and its global infrastructure "The R&D Autobahn to Cures". The Company is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and interested stakeholders.



Evotec pursues a unique strategy to become the globally leading platform company for the modality-agnostic development of innovative first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic approaches resulting in a very large co-owned pipeline.



The Company will provide a detailed business overview focusing on

building long-term value on its co-owned pipeline

highly efficient and effective platforms as future tools for data generation and analysis (e.g. PanOmics and PanHunter)

iPSC as a leading new paradigm for early disease relevance and data-driven precision medicine

operational excellence, from the industry-leading "R&D Autobahn to Cures" over artificial intelligence and machine learning tools and applications to the facility of the future in Biologics



Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "I am pleased to present together with my Team selected highlights of the scientific potential of all our platforms. Precision medicine and better access to more affordable drugs will define the road into the future of this industry. Evotec will be an essential part of the infrastructure for all relevant technologies and modalities."