BIOCORP Announces the Great Success of Its Capital Increase Through a Private Placement to Qualified Investors for an Amount of €4.2 Million

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 - ALCOR / Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, today announced the success of its capital increase without shareholders’ preferential subscription rights of a final amount of €4.2 million through an offering to qualified investors, both French and international (the “Offering“) by way of an accelerated bookbuilding. The order book was broadly covered, based on sustained demand from new and existing institutional investors for a total of €6.1 million.

The Offering resulted in the issuance of 152,728 new ordinary shares, representing 3.68% of the Company’s current share capital, at a subscription price per share of €27.50 (issue premium included), for a total amount of €4,200,020. The subscription price was €27.50, representing a 2.14% discount on the closing share price on the Euronext Growth Paris market.

Following the Offering, the Company’s new share capital now consists of 4,299,716 shares, each with a nominal value of €0.05. Based on the available cash (€1,554 million at June 30, 2020) and its forecast revenus and expenses, the funds raised as a result of the transaction should enable the Company to achieve its strategic objectives and cover its working capital requirements well beyond the next 12 months.

Eric Dessertenne, Chief Executive Officer, said: "We would like to thank the longstanding shareholders for participating in this fund raising, which demonstrates their involvement and confidence in the Company, and we are delighted to welcome new investors, particularly foreign investors, to Biocorp's share capital."

CONTEXT OF THE OFFERING

The proceeds of the Offering should allow BIOCORP to:

Strengthen its equity capital to enable it to be positive at 31 December 2020 (as a reminder, the Company's shareholders' equity at June 30, 2020 was - €746,762);

Respond to Mallya's strong demand by accelerating its production and marketing capacity as well as its lifecycle management ;

Accelerate the development of new innovative projects in new markets.

MAIN FEATURES OF THE OFFERING

A total of 152,728 new ordinary shares, with a nominal unit value of €0.05, were issued for the benefit of qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of (EU) Regulation No.2017/1129 of June 14, 2017, as specified in paragraph of Article L.411-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code in accordance with the 9th resolution of the Company’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 15, 2020.

The new shares, representing 3.68% of the Company’s current share capital, on a non-diluted basis, prior to the completion of the Offering (a dilution of 3.55%), were issued by decisions of the Board of Directors and of the Chief Executive Officer on November 18, in accordance with the delegation of authority conferred by the 9th resolution approved by the Company’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 15, 2020.

The issue price for the new shares was set at €27.50 per share, representing a 2.14% discount on the closing price of BIOCORP shares on November 18, 2020 (i.e., €28.10), and a 4.31% discount on the volume weighted average BIOCORP share price on the Euronext Growth Paris market of the last 5 trading sessions prior to the price being set, i.e. from November 12-18, 2020 inclusive (i.e., €28.74), in accordance with the decisions of the Board of Directors on November 18, taken pursuant to the 9th resolution of the Company’s Combined Shareholders’ Meeting held on May 15, 2020, which set the maximum authorized discount at 10% of the volume weighted average BIOCORP share price of the last 5 trading sessions prior to the price being set.

For example, a shareholder holding 1% of the BIOCORP share capital prior to the launch of the Offering will now have a 0.96% stake.

The Company’s share capital will consist of 4,299,716 shares once settlement-delivery is complete.

To the Company’s best knowledge, the shareholder base before and after the Offering breaks down as follows:

Prior to the Offering (1) After the Offering Shareholders Number of shares % of the share capital Theoretical voting rights % of voting rights Number of shares % of the share capital Theoretical voting rights % of voting rights Jacques GARDETTE 200 0.01 % 400 0.01% 200 0.00 % 400 0.00 % Holding BIO JAG 1,998,800 48.20% 3,997,600 64.43% 1,998,800 46.49% 3,997,600 62.89% Jacques GARDETTE family 1,000 0.02 % 2,000 0.03% 1,000 0.02% 2,000 0.03% Subtotal GARDETTE Family 2,000,000 48.22% 4,000,000 64.47% 2,000,000 46.51% 4,000,000 62.92% Treasury shares 11,869 0.29% 11,869 0.19 % 11,869 0.28 % 11,869 0.19% Free float 2,135,119 51.49% 2,192,396 35.34% 2,287,847 53.21% 2,345,124 36.89% Total 4,146,988 100 % 6,204,265 100 % 4,299,716 100 % 6,356,993 100 %

(1) Based on the information available on November 18th, 2020

Admission to trading of new shares

The new shares will bear dividend rights and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Paris under the same ISIN code ISIN FR0012788065 – ALCOR. The settlement-delivery of the new shares and their admission to trading on Euronext Growth Paris will take place on November 23, 2020.

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 57 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 – ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com.

