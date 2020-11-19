 

BOUYGUES Senior executive appointments at Bouygues Immobilier and Bouygues Construction

Press release – Paris, 19/11/2020

Senior executive appointments at Bouygues Immobilier and Bouygues Construction

From 7 December 2020, Bernard Mounier, currently Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction with responsibility for Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe, will join Bouygues Immobilier alongside Pascal Minault in order to prepare to succeed him. Bouygues Immobilier’s Board of Directors will meet at the appropriate time to appoint Bernard Mounier as Chairman as of 1 March 2021.

On 1 April 2021, Pascal Minault, currently Chairman of Bouygues Immobilier, will join Bouygues Construction alongside Philippe Bonnave in order to prepare to succeed him. Bouygues Construction’s Board of Directors will then be asked to appoint Pascal Minault as CEO on 1 July 2021, then as Chairman and CEO at its meeting in August 2021.

Bernard Mounier, 61, joined the Bouygues group in 1983 as a works supervisor. After holding various operational and executive positions within Bouygues Construction in the Paris region, he was appointed Chairman of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile de France in 2015. On 1 September 2018 he was appointed Deputy CEO of Bouygues Construction with responsibility for Bouygues Bâtiment France Europe and Purchasing policy. He is a member of Bouygues Construction’s Executive Committee.

Pascal Minault, 57 years old, a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées and Collège des Ingénieurs, joined the Bouygues group in 1986. There, he gained extensive experience of civil works, building and property development in France and abroad, especially Hong Kong, the UK and Switzerland, where he has spent over 15 years in all. He was appointed CEO of Bouygues Entreprises France Europe in 2015, overseeing building and property development activities in the French regions and Europe (excluding the UK). Pascal Minault was appointed Chairman of Bouygues Immobilier in February 2019.

About Bouygues                                                                                                                                                                                  
Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 90 countries with 130,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Bouygues Construction,
Bouygues Immobilier, Colas), media (TF1) and telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

PRESS CONTACT:

presse@bouygues.com • Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA • 32 avenue Hoche • 75378 Paris CEDEX 08 • bouygues.com   

