 

Equinor ASA Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the second quarter 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 07:45  |  45   |   |   

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 24 July 2020 dividend per share of USD 0.09 for second quarter 2020.

The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from record date 13 November 2020, in total seven business days.

Average Norges Bank fixing rate for this period was 9.0779. Second quarter 2020 dividend per share is consequently NOK 0.8170.

On 25 November 2020, dividend will be paid to shareholders on Oslo Børs (Oslo Stock Exchange) and to holders of American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") on New York Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Equinor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Equinor ASA Announcement of dividend per share in NOK for the second quarter 2020 Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) announced on 24 July 2020 dividend per share of USD 0.09 for second quarter 2020. The NOK dividend per share is based on average USDNOK fixing rate from Norges Bank in the period plus/minus three business days from …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Equinor’s share saving plan allocates shares
16.11.20
Equinor ASA: Changes in Equinor’s corporate structure and Corporate Executive Committee
16.11.20
Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading
12.11.20
Equinor ASA: Ex dividend
31.10.20
Vergiss die Wasserstoff-Farben! Worauf es für Anleger wirklich ankommt
29.10.20
Equinor ASA: Information relating to dividend for third quarter 2020
29.10.20
Equinor third quarter 2020 results
23.10.20
Equinor ASA: Change of CFO at Equinor

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
39
Equinor N (ehem. Statoil)