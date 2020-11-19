NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG OR JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon” or the “Company”) on 23 October 2020 regarding an update on the process of spinning off Hexagon Purus and having Hexagon Purus’ shares admitted for trading on Euronext Growth Oslo/Merkur Market, a multilateral trading facility operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange.