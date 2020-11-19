 

Sequana Medical Announces Positive Interim Data From North American Pivotal alfapump Study (POSEIDON)

globenewswire
19.11.2020, 08:00  |  105   |   |   
  • Results from first 13 patients in Roll-In Cohort showed over 90% reduction in mean frequency of therapeutic paracentesis versus baseline
  • Indication of rapid and persistent clinically relevant improvement in patients’ quality of life
  • Safety profile in line with expectations
  • Interim data of the full Roll-In Cohort expected in H1 2021

Conference call with live webcast presentation today at 02:00 pm CET / 08:00 am EDT

GHENT, Belgium, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces positive interim results from the first 13 patients in the Roll-In Cohort of the North American pivotal POSEIDON study of the alfapump for the treatment of recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis. These interim data show positive outcomes against all primary endpoints of the study1, as well as indications of clinically relevant improvements in quality of life measures.

Professor Florence Wong, University of Toronto, Hepatologist at Toronto General Hospital, Ontario, Canada and Principal Investigator for the POSEIDON study, commented: “I am delighted to see the first, positive, results of these roll-in patients. The dramatic reduction in the need for therapeutic paracentesis and improvement in quality of life is consistent with my long experience with the alfapump. The adverse events were as expected in this population of patients and easily controlled with the standard of care treatments. So if the results are replicated in all study patients, it would be an important improvement in the care for this poorly served patient population.”

POSEIDON is a single arm, open-label, within subject crossover study of the alfapump in patients with recurrent or refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis in the U.S. and Canada. The study includes a “Pivotal Cohort” with up to 50 patients implanted with the alfapump for primary endpoint analysis and an additional “Roll-In Cohort” with up to 30 patients to ensure new centres are familiarised with the alfapump system before they enrol patients in the Pivotal Cohort.

The study is designed to demonstrate in Pivotal Cohort patients 1) a 50% reduction in average monthly frequency of therapeutic paracentesis (TP) post-alfapump implant versus pre-implant and that 2) at least 50% of patients will achieve a 50% reduction in the requirement for TP post-implant versus pre-implant. Paracentesis is the mainstay in chronic clinical management of refractory ascites but it is an invasive procedure, requiring frequent hospitalisations, severely impacting patients’ quality of life and provides only temporary benefit.

