 

21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 08:00  |  79   |   |   

Demonstrates growing institutional preference for cryptocurrency ETPs

19 November 2020 - Zurich - Bitcoin’s meteoric price rise in 2020 (YTD +153.3%), a performance not seen since November 2017, demonstrates growing acceptance and investment preference by professional and institutional investors in Europe. Q3 inflows from buy-side institutional managers across 21Shares’ suite of crypto ETPs in Q3 particularly from its Bitcoin ETP (ABTC:SW - 21XB:GR) have more than doubled since August 2020.

21Shares, the Swiss crypto ETP issuer accredited with listing the first crypto basket HODL has now achieved US$150m in AuM(Asset under Management) outperforming the vast majority of managed crypto funds.

With the iconic listing of the world’s first crypto HODL basket ETP in November 2018 on the SIX Swiss stock exchange, 21Shares AG opened a new world of digital assets to conventional investors, while utilizing a conventional product wrapper already well-accepted by institutional investors. Over the last 15 months, the Swiss issuer has added a total of eleven crypto ETPs on seven new stock exchanges in Switzerland and the EU, key highlights in 2020 including listing Bitcoin (21XB) and Ethereum (AETH) on the regulated segment of Deutsche Boerse XETRA and the Vienna Stock Exchange.

In 2020, growing institutions’ interest came primarily from the United States. Tudor Investment Corporation, Square and MicroStrategy are amongst the first large US institutions to publicly allocate capital to Bitcoin followed by the announcement from PayPal in Q3 2020, the largest bank in terms of accounts (not assets) in the world, to offer Bitcoin to their client base. These investments have already delivered noteworthy returns (even if not yet realised).

“We have seen a growing appetite amongst Swiss and European based asset managers, Family Offices, hedge funds and private banks for an institutional-grade ETP providing access to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies this year.” says Hany Rashwan CEO of 21Shares. “Our fully collateralized, regulated crypto ETPs have been well received and the inflows to date show the trust placed in us by these institutions. We reached USD 100 million in AuM in mid-August growing from quality institutional demand that has pushed us past the USD 150 million mark. It’s worth noting that we are still at the beginning with institutional investors across Europe accessing cryptocurrencies via ETPs and we expect this shift to continue growing and speeding up in 2021 and beyond. We are well placed to provide institutional-grade products for this institutional demand.”

Seite 1 von 4
21Shares Crypto Basket Index Index Zertifikat Open-End jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million Demonstrates growing institutional preference for cryptocurrency ETPs 19 November 2020 - Zurich - Bitcoin’s meteoric price rise in 2020 (YTD +153.3%), a performance not seen since November 2017, demonstrates growing acceptance and investment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Clear Blue Technologies Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
Bitcoin Cash Undergoes Hard Fork