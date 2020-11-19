21Shares Crypto AuM Reaches US$150 million

19 November 2020 - Zurich - Bitcoin’s meteoric price rise in 2020 (YTD +153.3%), a performance not seen since November 2017, demonstrates growing acceptance and investment preference by professional and institutional investors in Europe. Q3 inflows from buy-side institutional managers across 21Shares’ suite of crypto ETPs in Q3 particularly from its Bitcoin ETP (ABTC:SW - 21XB:GR) have more than doubled since August 2020.

With the iconic listing of the world’s first crypto HODL basket ETP in November 2018 on the SIX Swiss stock exchange, 21Shares AG opened a new world of digital assets to conventional investors, while utilizing a conventional product wrapper already well-accepted by institutional investors. Over the last 15 months, the Swiss issuer has added a total of eleven crypto ETPs on seven new stock exchanges in Switzerland and the EU, key highlights in 2020 including listing Bitcoin (21XB) and Ethereum (AETH) on the regulated segment of Deutsche Boerse XETRA and the Vienna Stock Exchange.

In 2020, growing institutions’ interest came primarily from the United States. Tudor Investment Corporation, Square and MicroStrategy are amongst the first large US institutions to publicly allocate capital to Bitcoin followed by the announcement from PayPal in Q3 2020, the largest bank in terms of accounts (not assets) in the world, to offer Bitcoin to their client base. These investments have already delivered noteworthy returns (even if not yet realised).

“We have seen a growing appetite amongst Swiss and European based asset managers, Family Offices, hedge funds and private banks for an institutional-grade ETP providing access to bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies this year.” says Hany Rashwan CEO of 21Shares. “Our fully collateralized, regulated crypto ETPs have been well received and the inflows to date show the trust placed in us by these institutions. We reached USD 100 million in AuM in mid-August growing from quality institutional demand that has pushed us past the USD 150 million mark. It’s worth noting that we are still at the beginning with institutional investors across Europe accessing cryptocurrencies via ETPs and we expect this shift to continue growing and speeding up in 2021 and beyond. We are well placed to provide institutional-grade products for this institutional demand.”