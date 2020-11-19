 

Xi China welcomes cooperation with everyone

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

President Xi Jinping said in Beijing on Thursday that China will not seek 'decoupling' or form small circle. [Graphic by chinadaily.com.cn]

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the APEC CEO Dialogues via video link in Beijing on Thursday. Here are some highlights.

Shared opportunities under new development paradigm

China's unlocking market potential, wider opening up and deepening international cooperation under the new development paradigm will offer more development opportunities and shared prosperity to the world.

The new development paradigm will enable China to fully unlock its market potential and create greater demand for other countries.

Meanwhile, the new development paradigm will enable China to open up wider and share more opportunities for common development with other countries.

The new development paradigm will also enable China to continue to deepen international cooperation for shared benefits with other countries.

Innovations highlighted for high-quality growth

China will vigorously make scientific and technological innovations to foster new growth drivers.

China must pursue innovation to achieve high-quality growth driven by domestic demand, as the country enters a new stage of development and factors of production underpinning its development have gone through profound changes.

Innovation has always been the primary driver of development to China, and the country will endeavor to build an innovation system that integrates science and technology, education, industries and the financial sector, and upgrade the industrial chains.

China will continue to deepen reform and energize the market.

China will take more steps and remove with greater resolve deep-seated systemic and institutional barriers to modernize its governance system and capacity.

Committed to opening up

China will not reverse course or run against historical trend by "decoupling" or forming a small circle to keep others out.

Despite the damage inflicted by COVID-19, China's import of goods has basically recovered to the level of last year.

China is committed to opening up, which is its fundamental policy, a policy that will not change at any time.

China has not stalled in its pursuit of opening-up amid mounting protectionism and unilateralism.

China has taken many policy steps to open the country still wider in face of more instability and uncertainty this year.

China will open its door still wider to the world.

China will continue to advance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and conclude high-standard free trade agreements with more countries.

China will foster a market-oriented and world-class business environment underpinned by a sound legal framework.

China will continue to firmly support the multilateral trading system.

China to deepen intl cooperation

China will take a more active part in the international division of labor, get more effectively integrated into global industrial, supply and value chains, and more enthusiastically expand exchanges and cooperation with other countries.

China welcomes cooperation with any region, country or company that wants to do so.

Greater economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region will continue to display strong vitality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1338610/President_Xi_Jinping_Beijing_Thursday.jpg  



