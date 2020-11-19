 

DGAP-News Aspera Wins $1.3 Million Contract with American Banking Leader

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Aspera Wins $1.3 Million Contract with American Banking Leader

19.11.2020
Aspera Software Asset Management solutions chosen for their enterprise capabilities and breadth of portfolio

BOSTON, MA - November 19, 2020 - Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM) and part of the USU Group, today announced a $1.3M contract with a leading banking institution (The "Customer"). The three-year agreement is for Aspera SmartTrack license management technology, Oracle optimization solutions, and related services.

A seasoned and experienced SAM team selected Aspera as the best of breed solution for license management. A key decision point for The Customer was the ability to integrate effectively with a variety of data sources.

"This project started with an established SAM team and SAM solution in place" said Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "With competitor software already being previously utilized, this contract is a true win for the Aspera team."

By using Aspera's product portfolio and in-house services team, customers improve their ROI and make better software decisions. Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.

 

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

Contact

Aspera Technologies Inc.
Nicole Panas
Marketing Director
Email: nicole.panas@aspera.com

USU Software AG
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 / 48 67-440
E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com


 

19.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
Disclaimer

