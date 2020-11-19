 

Oncopeptides INTERIM REPORT Q3 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary

Financial overview July 1 - September 30, 2020

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)
  • Loss for the period was SEK 383.4 M (loss: 189.8)
  • Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 5.71 (loss: 3.53)
  • On September 30 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 1,251.6 M (1,122.3)

Significant events during the period July 1 - September 30, 2020

  • The FDA granted priority review of melflufen for patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma and set the PDUFA date to February 28, 2021
  • Patient enrolment in the pivotal phase 3 OCEAN study was completed including 495 patients
  • Patient enrolment for the phase 1/2 study in AL-amyloidosis began, this is the first study with melflufen in an indication outside multiple myeloma
  • The phase 2 PORT study evaluating alternative administration of melflufen and dexamethasone in multiple myeloma started
  • Oncopeptides further coordinated the global and US organizational structure and appointed Mohamed Ladha as General Manager of the US Business Unit

Significant events after the reporting period

  • Oncopeptides announced that the company intends to submit a conditional marketing authorization application for melflufen in the EU
  • Oncopeptides entered into a €40 M loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)
  • An IND application was submitted to the FDA to initiate clinical studies with OPD5, Oncopeptides' second drug candidate

SEK thousand

2020
Jul - Sep

2019
Jul - Sep

2020
Jan - Sep

2019
Jan - Sep

2019 
Jan - Dec

Net sales

-

-

-

-

-

Operating loss

Disclaimer

