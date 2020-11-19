Oncopeptides INTERIM REPORT Q3 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)| 19.11.2020, 08:48 | 84 | 0 |
STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Summary
Financial overview July 1 - September 30, 2020
- Net sales amounted to SEK 0.0 M (0.0)
- Loss for the period was SEK 383.4 M (loss: 189.8)
- Loss per share, before and after dilution, was SEK 5.71 (loss: 3.53)
- On September 30 cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 1,251.6 M (1,122.3)
Significant events during the period July 1 - September 30, 2020
- The FDA granted priority review of melflufen for patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma and set the PDUFA date to February 28, 2021
- Patient enrolment in the pivotal phase 3 OCEAN study was completed including 495 patients
- Patient enrolment for the phase 1/2 study in AL-amyloidosis began, this is the first study with melflufen in an indication outside multiple myeloma
- The phase 2 PORT study evaluating alternative administration of melflufen and dexamethasone in multiple myeloma started
- Oncopeptides further coordinated the global and US organizational structure and appointed Mohamed Ladha as General Manager of the US Business Unit
Significant events after the reporting period
- Oncopeptides announced that the company intends to submit a conditional marketing authorization application for melflufen in the EU
- Oncopeptides entered into a €40 M loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB)
- An IND application was submitted to the FDA to initiate clinical studies with OPD5, Oncopeptides' second drug candidate
|
SEK thousand
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
Jan - Sep
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Operating loss
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0