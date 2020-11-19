 

Huawei's Customers Win Three World Smart City Awards and Three Nominations at the 2020 Smart City Expo World Congress

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 08:53  |  89   |   |   

--Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Nanhai District of Foshan has won awards

SHANGHAI, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 18th, at the 10th Smart City Expo World Congress, Huawei's customers won two World Smart City Awards and four nominations for their innovative ideas and outstanding achievements in driving smart city initiatives. Shenzhen has won the Enabling Technologies Award for technology-enabled refined city governance. Shanghai has been recognized with the City Award, an award which recognizes world-class smart cities. Nanhai District of Foshan in Guangdong has won Economy Award. Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), Zhengdong New District of Henan, Huangshan of Anhui and have been nominated for the Inclusive & Sharing Cities Award, Innovative Idea Award, Governance & Service Award and Economy Award respectively. These recognitions demonstrated not only the committee's recognition of the winners, but also the industry's appreciation of Huawei in smart city construction. During the Expo, Huawei also hosted a Smart City Summit themed "Empowering the City Being with Intelligence and Vitality" to discuss future city construction.

Yue Kun, President of the Global Government Business Unit of Huawei, said, "As we navigate further through the construction and development of smart cities, we have to concretely and practically begin a new stage of smart city development with our experience and vision. Given smart city is a new form of future city development, we need to focus on the core pain points of the city, adhere to a people-oriented concept, aim at the sense of acquisition and experience of urban services, and carry out horizontal connection and process reengineering. This process includes the overall planning of the business system, synergy across five major tech domains, the efficient connection of the data system and the sustainable development of the operating system. Only through the systematic construction of our happy home, can we build City Intelligent Twins and create a better city life together."

A Smart and Happy City Based on Technology: Shanghai Wins the City Award

The development of a city depends on the concept, foundation, and pattern of city construction. Shanghai, a world-class smart city powered by the innovations of Huawei in the digital era, has been recognized with the distinguished global City Award.

