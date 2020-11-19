 

Teleperformance  Publication of the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document Incorporating by Reference the Half-year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020

19.11.2020, 08:47  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance SE (Paris:TEP) announces that the Amendment to the 2019 Universal Registration Document (Amendement au Document d’enregistrement universel 2019) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers today Thursday November 19, 2020. This document incorporates by reference the Half-year Financial Report as of June 30, 2020.

It is available on the Teleperformance website at: www.teleperformance.com under the section "Investor Relations" as well as on the website of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

