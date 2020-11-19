 

UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Framework Agreement for Strategic Partnership with China Unicom Shenzhen Branch

HONG KONG, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced today that Shenzhen uCloudlink Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen UCLOUDLINK”) recently signed a framework agreement (the “Agreement”) to establish a long-term strategic partnership with the Shenzhen Branch of China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Unicom”). Both parties will focus on jointly improving network quality to achieve better user experience and services in various areas and will collaborate with each other in joint marketing and promotional activities.

“The establishment of strategic partnership with Shenzhen Unicom is important development of our local business in China. We will pursue comprehensive and in-depth cooperation in the areas of mobile broadband, add-on value services, product provision and resource sharing, which signifies an important milestone in our journey to enable network connection with superior quality and optimize user experience. We will jointly promote cooperation with more business partners in the telecommunication services industry.” said Chaohui Chen, Director and CEO of UCLOUDLINK. “Leveraging Shenzhen Unicom’s large scale of subscribers, this alliance helps us reach a broad user base quickly and efficiently. Through our PaaS and SaaS platform, we can help our partners improve their services and elevate their user experience faster and better, which also contributes to the prospects for strong growth momentum of our business in China. The alliance will facilitate us to establish the leading technological position of our PaaS and SaaS platform in the early stage of 5G. We have alliances and cooperation with major mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) in China and Japan. Looking ahead, we will continue to form alliances with MNOs, MVNOs and business partners globally with the driving goal to further strengthen our PaaS and SaaS ecosystem and provide superior network quality and connection for global carriers and users, which accelerates the 5G Cloud era.”

