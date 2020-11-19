Aries Systems and Digital Commons partner to offer Editorial Manager to Digital Commons premier journals

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aries Systems Corporation, a leading technology workflow solutions provider to the scholarly publishing community, and Digital Commons, a leading platform for open access publishing and institutional repositories, are pleased to announce their partnership supporting the growth of Diamond Open Access (OA) journals across the globe.

The partnership brings together two top publishing solutions to provide an enhanced editorial management experience. Digital Commons (DC), a cloud-hosted institutional repository and journals platform, is a pioneer in providing visibility, metrics, and tailored service for OA journals and scholarly organizations. Aries' Editorial Manager (EM), the industry leading cloud-based manuscript submission and peer review tracking system, will be the backbone for the new Digital Commons Premier journals program. Both Aries Systems and Digital Commons have recently joined the Elsevier umbrella of research and publishing solutions. This collaboration enables DC Premier journals to leverage EM's extensive features for editorial management, including integrated plagiarism checking, reviewer discovery, automatic manuscript metadata population with Xtract, ORCID single sign-on and more.

Diamond Open Access, a publishing business model in which no fees are applied to authors or readers, enables journals to quickly develop a populous and engaged community. Thousands of editors utilize Digital Commons to openly publish, manage and showcase their scholarly output and promote journal visibility. The initial stage of the partnership will provide 25 DC journals access to EM's highly configurable system, with plans to onboard more journals to come.

Miriam Leung, Executive Editor of the Journal of Saudi Heart Association and pilot tester for the DC Premier Journal program commented, "Digital Commons Premier powered by Editorial Manager will significantly speed up our editorial processes."

Digital Commons Managing Director Jean-Gabriel Bankier added, "We are noticing a great rise in demand from editors for advanced tools to facilitate high-quality research across the globe and increase institutional visibility. We are thrilled to partner with Aries help meet this need for editors and institutions."

Aries Managing Director Jennifer Fleet stated, "Aries is pleased to pair Editorial Manager's services with the Digital Commons suite to offer scholarly journals a robust peer review tracking system to accommodate and support their increasingly complex workflows. Editors and journal staff of DC's Premier class will now have additional workflow tools at their fingertips to optimize their editorial processes – truly creating an end-to-end solution."