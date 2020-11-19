 

HepaRegeniX hires industry expert Dr. Markus Weissbach as Senior Clinical Advisor

HepaRegeniX hires industry expert Dr. Markus Weissbach as Senior Clinical Advisor

HepaRegeniX hires industry expert Dr. Markus Weissbach as Senior Clinical Advisor

30 years of specialist knowledge in clinical operations to translate
encouraging preclinical results into the clinic

Tubingen (Germany), November 19, 2020 - HepaRegeniX GmbH, a preclinical stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases, announced today the appointment of Dr. Markus Weissbach as Senior Clinical Advisor.

Dr. Weissbach has over 30 year's experience in the international pharmaceutical, biotechnology and Clinical Research Organization (CRO) industry. Formerly, Dr. Weissbach was President of ICON Plc Europe and CEO of Averion plc, two leading European CROs. He also served as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for Europe at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics; Director Clinical Research and Development at Takeda Euro; R&D and International Medical Director Clinical Cardiology/Nephrology at Knoll AG - today Abbott, or AbbVie, respectively. Moreover, Dr. Weissbach worked as a consultant and advisory/supervisory board member for several companies over the last couple of years, including biotechs with activities in the area of liver diseases.

Dr. Michael Lutz, CEO of HepaRegeniX, said: "We are delighted to welcome Markus to HepaRegeniX. His vast experience as clinical operations leader will be of huge benefit to our expanding organization. Markus' expertise comprises the creation and review of development plans and clinical study protocols for many of the top 50 global pharmaceutical companies leading to successful NDAs/MAAs and market launches of several NCEs, vaccines and biologics in a variety of clinical indications. We are convinced that his track record will help us when defining the next steps for our MKK4 inhibitors, novel therapies that increase hepatic regeneration in both acute and chronic liver diseases."

Dr. Markus Weissbach, Senior Clinical Advisor of HepaRegeniX, noted: "Small molecule-based MKK4 inhibitors have demonstrated strong effects in preclinical models through their unique ability to increase hepatic regeneration. I look very much forward to work with the HepaRegeniX team on the next steps towards translating these positive findings into the clinic for patients with both acute and chronic liver diseases with few therapeutic options."

For further information please contact:
HepaRegeniX GmbH
Dr. Michael Lutz
Chief Executive Officer
+49 (0) 7071 7912810
m.lutz@heparegenix.com

For media inquiries:
MC Services AG
Katja Arnold, Andreas Jungfer
+49 (0) 89 210 228-0
heparegenix@mc-services.eu

About HepaRegeniX GmbH

Since inception in 2017, HepaRegeniX has successfully discovered and developed several preclinical drug candidates for the treatment of acute and chronic liver diseases based on a novel proprietary molecular target Mitogen-Activated Protein (MAP) Kinase Kinase 4. MKK4 is a key regulator of liver regeneration and suppression of MKK4 unlocks the regenerative capacity of hepatocytes even in severely diseased livers. This new and unique therapeutic concept for the treatment of liver diseases was discovered by Prof. Lars Zender and his research group at the University Hospital Tubingen, Germany. Investors in HepaRegeniX include the Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF), Novo Holdings A/S, Coparion, High-Tech Gruenderfonds and Ascenion GmbH.


