Trintech, Inc.: Trintech Expands to Meet Demand for Leading Mid-Market Solution, Adra

Company Launches Mid-Market Capacity within Australian Data Centre, Continues to Invest in Product Enhancements and Grows Team

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, today announced at its virtual Trintech Connect Adra User Conference, the expansion of its Australian Data Centre with an expanded in country team to meet the needs of mid-market customers using its Adra solution in the region. With these investments, Adra customers will benefit from higher performance and robust support for data governance requirements.

"At Trintech, we are relentlessly committed to ensuring our customers are supported by not only the strength of our solutions, but also the expertise of our people," said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market at Trintech. "This investment reinforces our dedication to ensuring a best-in-class experience wherever our customers are globally. With this newly expanded data centre, our customers can be assured that their data is housed in some of the world's most secure, high-end facilities, offering the highest industry standard levels of uptime, security and reliability - and compliant with governance and financial regulatory policies."



"Trintech has several consulting partners in the APAC region who are also excited about this investment, a positive and forward-looking move to help meet the needs of global mid-market customers and those operating specifically in this region," said Tim Green, Director of Green Cloud Consulting. "This investment enables mid-market companies in the APAC region to leverage Trintech's industry-leading financial close solution, Adra, in complete compliance with onshore data requirements."