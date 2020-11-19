--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

- annual forecast increased several times due to pandemic-related exceptionalboom and restructuring successesQuarterly ReportVienna -* Consolidated revenue slightly increases by 0.8% to EUR 657.2 million* Strong increase in revenue in the Medical Sector (+27.5%) somewhatovercompensated the decrease in the Industrial Sector (-13.4%) in absolutefigures* EBITDA almost doubled to EUR 118.5 million; EBITDA margin at 18.0% after 9.3%also almost twice as high* EBIT significantly improved to EUR 159.9 million in the first three quartersdue to reversal of impairment in the Sempermed segment; EBIT margin increasedfrom -2.1% to 24.3%* Adjusted EBIT of EUR 92.6 million more than tripled* Annual forecast for 2020 repeatedly revised upwards* Early repayment of hybrid capital planned19 November 2020 - As a result of the pandemic-related exceptional boom inmedical protective gloves, the consistent restructuring and transformationprocess over several years and the strict and immediate cost-cutting measures tocontain the negative external market shock caused by CoViD-19 in the IndustrialSector, the Semperit Group achieved a record result in the first nine months of2020 while at the same time significantly increasing the Group's liquidity. "Sofar, Semperit has very successfully coped with the year 2020, which ischaracterised by an absolutely exceptional situation: this has become visible,among other things, in the three-fold improvement in the earnings forecast andour plan to repay the hybrid capital within the next six months," says MartinFüllenbach, CEO of Semperit AG Holding.Further earnings improvement possible in 2021"The positive developments are primarily due to the exceptional boom in medicalproducts. However, they are also the result of comprehensive restructuringmeasures as well as stringent crisis management throughout the Semperit Group,"Füllenbach continued. "Even if a broadly effective vaccine against CoViD-19becomes available in the foreseeable future, we will experience pandemic-relatedpositive effects from the medical business well into 2021: all in all, fromtoday's point of view, our planning is therefore based on the assumption that wewill be able to maintain the 2020 result in the coming year at the same range or