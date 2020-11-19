EANS-News Semperit with record earnings in the first nine months of 2020
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
- annual forecast increased several times due to pandemic-related exceptional
boom and restructuring successes
Quarterly Report
Vienna -
* Consolidated revenue slightly increases by 0.8% to EUR 657.2 million
* Strong increase in revenue in the Medical Sector (+27.5%) somewhat
overcompensated the decrease in the Industrial Sector (-13.4%) in absolute
figures
* EBITDA almost doubled to EUR 118.5 million; EBITDA margin at 18.0% after 9.3%
also almost twice as high
* EBIT significantly improved to EUR 159.9 million in the first three quarters
due to reversal of impairment in the Sempermed segment; EBIT margin increased
from -2.1% to 24.3%
* Adjusted EBIT of EUR 92.6 million more than tripled
* Annual forecast for 2020 repeatedly revised upwards
* Early repayment of hybrid capital planned
19 November 2020 - As a result of the pandemic-related exceptional boom in
medical protective gloves, the consistent restructuring and transformation
process over several years and the strict and immediate cost-cutting measures to
contain the negative external market shock caused by CoViD-19 in the Industrial
Sector, the Semperit Group achieved a record result in the first nine months of
2020 while at the same time significantly increasing the Group's liquidity. "So
far, Semperit has very successfully coped with the year 2020, which is
characterised by an absolutely exceptional situation: this has become visible,
among other things, in the three-fold improvement in the earnings forecast and
our plan to repay the hybrid capital within the next six months," says Martin
Füllenbach, CEO of Semperit AG Holding.
Further earnings improvement possible in 2021
"The positive developments are primarily due to the exceptional boom in medical
products. However, they are also the result of comprehensive restructuring
measures as well as stringent crisis management throughout the Semperit Group,"
Füllenbach continued. "Even if a broadly effective vaccine against CoViD-19
becomes available in the foreseeable future, we will experience pandemic-related
positive effects from the medical business well into 2021: all in all, from
today's point of view, our planning is therefore based on the assumption that we
will be able to maintain the 2020 result in the coming year at the same range or
