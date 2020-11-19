 

Atos reaches #1 position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2020 in IT services industry

Paris, November 19, 2020 – Atos today announces that it is ranked number 1 in sustainability performance within the IT services sector in the DJSI World and Europe indexes for the second year running. Atos not only confirms its #1 position but has also improved its results compared to the previous year.

With an overall score of 85 points out of 100 – an improvement of 3 points compared to 2019 - Atos ranks first in its industry among 86 other global IT companies. Atos demonstrates excellence in its performance in the three categories evaluated: environment, economy and social.

Atos has recently made several groundbreaking commitments in the area of social responsibility – including its commitment earlier this year to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, a date which is 15 years ahead of the UN Paris Agreement on Climate Change and further solidifies its position as a leader in secure and decarbonized digital, a core element of the company’s growth strategy.

Elie Girard, Atos CEO, said, “Reaching number one position within our industry worldwide reflects the level of our engagement as a socially responsible company, according to our statement of purpose. We will continue to leverage our own sustainable journey to support our clients towards decarbonization, security and digital inclusion, bringing benefits to all.”

About Atos
Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of € 12 billion. European number one in Cloud, Cybersecurity and High-Performance Computing, the Group provides end-to-end Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud, Big Data, Business Applications and Digital Workplace solutions. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.
The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

