Atos reaches #1 position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) 2020 in IT services industry

With an overall score of 85 points out of 100 – an improvement of 3 points compared to 2019 - Atos ranks first in its industry among 86 other global IT companies. Atos demonstrates excellence in its performance in the three categories evaluated: environment, economy and social.

Paris, November 19, 2020 – Atos today announces that it is ranked number 1 in sustainability performance within the IT services sector in the DJSI World and Europe indexes for the second year running. Atos not only confirms its #1 position but has also improved its results compared to the previous year.

Atos has recently made several groundbreaking commitments in the area of social responsibility – including its commitment earlier this year to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2035, a date which is 15 years ahead of the UN Paris Agreement on Climate Change and further solidifies its position as a leader in secure and decarbonized digital, a core element of the company’s growth strategy.

Elie Girard, Atos CEO, said, “Reaching number one position within our industry worldwide reflects the level of our engagement as a socially responsible company, according to our statement of purpose. We will continue to leverage our own sustainable journey to support our clients towards decarbonization, security and digital inclusion, bringing benefits to all.”

