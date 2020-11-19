SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual data room market size is estimated to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapidly growing demand for highly secured solutions to share extremely confidential documents between companies during mergers and acquisitions activities is the key factor driving the market growth. A Virtual Data Room (VDR) is a web-based document repository platform in which enterprises can store their highly confidential files and provide access to authorized persons.