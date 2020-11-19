 

Virtual Data Room Market Size Worth $4.12 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 14.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global virtual data room market size is estimated to reach USD 4.12 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Rapidly growing demand for highly secured solutions to share extremely confidential documents between companies during mergers and acquisitions activities is the key factor driving the market growth. A Virtual Data Room (VDR) is a web-based document repository platform in which enterprises can store their highly confidential files and provide access to authorized persons.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • In 2019, North America accounted for a market size of USD 596.74 million in the global market, attributed to the significant investments made by leading market players such as Datasite and Intralinks Holdings, Inc.
  • With the high focus in developing innovative and new solutions by the key market players, the AI-powered virtual data room solution is estimated to witness massive growth over the forecast period.
  • Cloud-based virtual Data Room solutions are expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period on the back of benefits associated with accessibility and infrastructure costs.
  • Rapidly increasing demand for robust and secured solutions across several investment firms and other financial institutions is estimated to surge the adoption of virtual data room solutions over the next seven years.
  • The significantly increasing number of start-ups and mergers and acquisition activities across key emerging countries such as India and China are further estimated to boost the Asia Pacific growth in the market from 2020 to 2027.
  • Prominent players such as Datasite, Multipartner S.p.A., and Intralinks Holdings, Inc., and others are strategically focusing on broadening their solutions offerings to a wide range of customers and subsequently increases the total market share.
  • Prominent players in the market include Datasite, iDeals Solutions Group, DealRoom Inc., Intralinks Holdings, Inc., SecureDocs, Inc., FirmRoom, FORDATA sp. z o.o., Citrix Systems, Inc., CapLinked, EthosData, Ansarada Pty Ltd., Firmex Inc, Brainloop AG Onehub Inc., ShareVault (Pandesa Corporation), SmartRoom (BMC Group), Multipartner S.p.A., Uniscon GmbH, Aversure AB, Ruby Datum, Drooms, and Imprima.

Read 145 page research report with ToC on "Virtual Data Room Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Deployment Type, By Enterprise Size, By Business Function, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/virtual-data-room-market

