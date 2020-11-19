NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, SINGAPORE, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Final results of Incap Corporation’s rights issue

Pursuant to the final results of Incap Corporation’s (the “Company”) rights issue (the “Offering”), a total of 2,487,694 new shares were subscribed for in the Offering, corresponding to approximately 171 per cent of the 1,455,056 offer shares. Therefore, the Offering was oversubscribed.

“With the offering, we sought more power for international growth and consolidation. The oversubscribed offering indicates indeed a strong confidence in our growth strategy. I would like to warmly thank all those who took part in the offering for their interest to make Incap a more significant player in our field,” notes Otto Pukk, CEO of Incap Corporation.

A total of 1,412,168 offer shares were subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights. The remaining 42 888 offer shares, which were subscribed for without subscription rights, were allocated in the secondary subscription in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. The subscription price was EUR 7.50 per offer share, and the Company will raise gross proceeds of approximately EUR 10.9 million in the Offering.

The Board of Directors of the Company approved on 18 November 2020 the subscriptions made by virtue of subscription rights and the secondary subscriptions made by the Company’s shareholders in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Offering. As a result of the Offering, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 1,455,056 shares from the current 4,365,168 shares to 5,820,224 shares.

Trading with interim shares corresponding to the offer shares subscribed for by virtue of subscription rights on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd commenced on 17 November 2020. The offer shares subscribed for in the Offering will be registered with the Trade Register and the interim shares will be combined with the existing shares of the Company on or about 20 November 2020.