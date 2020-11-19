SWISS TXT subtitling 1000 videos in 4 languages for Play Suisse

Biel (ots) - SWISS TXT is SRG's multimedia centre of excellence. It is currently

An internal platform makes it possibleTo produce its subtitles, SWISS TXT uses its own in-house machine translationplatform, which has been specially designed to recognise and translate filmcontent automatically on the basis of the soundtrack or existing subtitles. Theplatform produces a translated text, which is then manually corrected and editedby specially trained staff. A team of over 180 SWISS TXT employees are currentlyworking on the project. Thanks to the platform, they can subtitle videos aroundthe clock wherever they are."It would be impossible to deliver an enormous project like subtitlingprogrammes for Play Suisse without the cutting-edge technology we have availableto us nowadays. It allows us to blend machine-based automation with humanexpertise, which is the only way to produce high quality subtitles in such hugequantities", notes Benoît Rebetez, SWISS TXT's Project Manager for AccessServices. And it's certainly true that subtitles have to be of the very highestquality. Viewers can only follow subtitles if they are concise, linguisticallyaccurate, and timed to appear on screen at exactly the right moment.SWISS TXT has been subtitling SRG TV programmes for more than 30 years. In 2019it produced no fewer than 37'810 hours of subtitles for SRG.Play SuissePlay Suisse is SRG's new streaming platform. It will feature a range of series,films and documentaries from all of Switzerland's linguistic regions, availablefor you to access in your language whenever and wherever you want. Find outmore. (https://www.srgssr.ch/en/news-media/dossiers/play-suisse)ABOUT SWISS TXTSWISS TXT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRG SSR, for which it functions as acentre of excellence for ICT, digital, distribution and access services. It hasbeen guiding Switzerland on its journey into a mobile, digital future since1983. SWISS TXT is an established provider of services for digital media, videostreaming and access services, including subtitling, sign language and audiodescription.Find out more at http://www.swisstxt.chSWISS TXT: Facts & figures- Wholly-owned subsidiary of SRG SSR- 270 employees- Sites in Biel (headquarters), Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne and ComanoContact:Julien Kurt, Head of Communications & PR, T +41 58 136 40 31, Ejulien.kurt@swisstxt.chAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125386/4767770OTS: SWISS TXT AG