 

SWISS TXT subtitling 1000 videos in 4 languages for Play Suisse

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.11.2020, 10:45  |  44   |   |   
Biel (ots) - SWISS TXT is SRG's multimedia centre of excellence. It is currently
subtitling around 1000 films in 4 languages for SRG's national streaming
platform Play Suisse, all within the space of 4 months. The daunting task of
subtitling such huge amounts of content would be impossible without our in-house
machine translation platform and our team of post-editors, who correct the
machine's output prior to broadcast.

SRG's Play Suisse streaming platform will go live in November 2020, featuring
around 1000 different programmes. In preparation for this milestone, we are
currently in the process of subtitling relevant films, series and documentaries
from all of SRG's enterprise units (RSI, RTR, RTS and SRF) into other languages.
Subtitling is the responsibility of SWISS TXT, an SRG subsidiary based in Biel.
Around 1000 more programmes are scheduled to be produced for the streaming
platform next year alone, and there are plans to expand the total number of
titles in our programme catalogue to several thousand over the next few years.

An internal platform makes it possible

To produce its subtitles, SWISS TXT uses its own in-house machine translation
platform, which has been specially designed to recognise and translate film
content automatically on the basis of the soundtrack or existing subtitles. The
platform produces a translated text, which is then manually corrected and edited
by specially trained staff. A team of over 180 SWISS TXT employees are currently
working on the project. Thanks to the platform, they can subtitle videos around
the clock wherever they are.

"It would be impossible to deliver an enormous project like subtitling
programmes for Play Suisse without the cutting-edge technology we have available
to us nowadays. It allows us to blend machine-based automation with human
expertise, which is the only way to produce high quality subtitles in such huge
quantities", notes Benoît Rebetez, SWISS TXT's Project Manager for Access
Services. And it's certainly true that subtitles have to be of the very highest
quality. Viewers can only follow subtitles if they are concise, linguistically
accurate, and timed to appear on screen at exactly the right moment.

SWISS TXT has been subtitling SRG TV programmes for more than 30 years. In 2019
it produced no fewer than 37'810 hours of subtitles for SRG.

Play Suisse

Play Suisse is SRG's new streaming platform. It will feature a range of series,
films and documentaries from all of Switzerland's linguistic regions, available
for you to access in your language whenever and wherever you want. Find out
more. (https://www.srgssr.ch/en/news-media/dossiers/play-suisse)

ABOUT SWISS TXT

SWISS TXT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRG SSR, for which it functions as a
centre of excellence for ICT, digital, distribution and access services. It has
been guiding Switzerland on its journey into a mobile, digital future since
1983. SWISS TXT is an established provider of services for digital media, video
streaming and access services, including subtitling, sign language and audio
description.

Find out more at http://www.swisstxt.ch

SWISS TXT: Facts & figures

- Wholly-owned subsidiary of SRG SSR

- 270 employees

- Sites in Biel (headquarters), Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne and Comano

Contact:

Julien Kurt, Head of Communications & PR, T +41 58 136 40 31, E
julien.kurt@swisstxt.ch

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125386/4767770
OTS: SWISS TXT AG


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SWISS TXT subtitling 1000 videos in 4 languages for Play Suisse SWISS TXT is SRG's multimedia centre of excellence. It is currently subtitling around 1000 films in 4 languages for SRG's national streaming platform Play Suisse, all within the space of 4 months. The daunting task of subtitling such huge …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Neuer Generalbevollmächtigter der LBS Ost / Jens Riemer soll in den Vorstand der ...
Brandbrief aus der deutschen Gastronomie
Beech: Software wichtigste Querschnittsbranche / Beech-CEO Edward Lenssen: "Softwareentwicklung wird ...
Völlige Transparenz für mehr Immobilienmarkt: Start-up Scoperty stellt erstmals Informationen zu mehr als 35 Mio. Wohnimmobilien in ganz ...
Weitere Anreize zum Einstieg in die Elektromobilität / Mit der ADAC Kreditkarte Ladekosten ...
PKV-Beiträge steigen wie nie zuvor / Mehrere Gerichte erklären Beitragserhöhungen ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Liuyang (China) startet öffentliche Ausschreibungsrunde für das Kulturtourismusprojekt am ...
EANS-Adhoc: Programm UNIQA 3.0 verabschiedet: Verminderung der Anzahl der Mitarbeiter und Wertminderungen auf ...
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Neues Manager-Barometer von Odgers Berndtson: Führungskräfte stellen immer öfter die Sinnfrage (FOTO)
Kreditnehmer sparen durch Sondertilgungen Hunderte Euro (FOTO)
Die Batterien der Quantron AG sind Kobalt- und Nickelfrei und sorgen mit der LFP-Technologie ...
WAZ: Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof warnt vor möglichem Lockdown im Handel
"Lockdown könnte zu tausenden Geschäfts-Schließungen führen"
Kampagne #GönntEurerKücheEinePause plädiert für Gastronomie-Unterstützung: / METRO Deutschland bittet alle darum, das Weihnachtsessen diesmal nicht selbst zu kochen, sondern ...
PwC-Studie: So verändert COVID-19 das Leben in den Städten
Infektiologin Addo: Ältere nicht zwingend zuerst impfen
Titel
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
Enormer Gaspreis-Anstieg durch CO2-Steuer ab 2021: Das können Verbraucher tun
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:45 Uhr
Neue Studie von Mastercard: Corona-Pandemie beschleunigt die Digitalisierung der Banken (FOTO)
11:45 Uhr
Bertelsmann-Unternehmenskommunikation mehrfach ausgezeichnet (FOTO)
11:43 Uhr
BMW beendet Produktion von Verbrennungsmotoren in Deutschland
11:42 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Thyssenkrupp werden nach Zahlenvorlage abverkauft
11:42 Uhr
AKVA group ASA: Potential new land based project
11:40 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt: Infektionszahlen sorgen für Ernüchterung
11:40 Uhr
Spezial am Mittag!: Unglaublich: Sichtbares Gold gefunden! 700 g/t Gold!!! Ad-hoc-Meldung mit massivem Upside...
11:40 Uhr
goldinvest.de: Sonoro Gold - Auf der Überholspur zur Goldproduktion
11:39 Uhr
GOGL – Q3 2020 Presentation
11:36 Uhr
Politik: Bartsch kritisiert Corona-Politik der Bundesregierung