SWISS TXT subtitling 1000 videos in 4 languages for Play Suisse
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 19.11.2020, 10:45 | 44 | 0 |
Biel (ots) - SWISS TXT is SRG's multimedia centre of excellence. It is currently
subtitling around 1000 films in 4 languages for SRG's national streaming
platform Play Suisse, all within the space of 4 months. The daunting task of
subtitling such huge amounts of content would be impossible without our in-house
machine translation platform and our team of post-editors, who correct the
machine's output prior to broadcast.
SRG's Play Suisse streaming platform will go live in November 2020, featuring
around 1000 different programmes. In preparation for this milestone, we are
currently in the process of subtitling relevant films, series and documentaries
from all of SRG's enterprise units (RSI, RTR, RTS and SRF) into other languages.
Subtitling is the responsibility of SWISS TXT, an SRG subsidiary based in Biel.
Around 1000 more programmes are scheduled to be produced for the streaming
platform next year alone, and there are plans to expand the total number of
titles in our programme catalogue to several thousand over the next few years.
An internal platform makes it possible
To produce its subtitles, SWISS TXT uses its own in-house machine translation
platform, which has been specially designed to recognise and translate film
content automatically on the basis of the soundtrack or existing subtitles. The
platform produces a translated text, which is then manually corrected and edited
by specially trained staff. A team of over 180 SWISS TXT employees are currently
working on the project. Thanks to the platform, they can subtitle videos around
the clock wherever they are.
"It would be impossible to deliver an enormous project like subtitling
programmes for Play Suisse without the cutting-edge technology we have available
to us nowadays. It allows us to blend machine-based automation with human
expertise, which is the only way to produce high quality subtitles in such huge
quantities", notes Benoît Rebetez, SWISS TXT's Project Manager for Access
Services. And it's certainly true that subtitles have to be of the very highest
quality. Viewers can only follow subtitles if they are concise, linguistically
accurate, and timed to appear on screen at exactly the right moment.
SWISS TXT has been subtitling SRG TV programmes for more than 30 years. In 2019
it produced no fewer than 37'810 hours of subtitles for SRG.
Play Suisse
Play Suisse is SRG's new streaming platform. It will feature a range of series,
films and documentaries from all of Switzerland's linguistic regions, available
for you to access in your language whenever and wherever you want. Find out
more. (https://www.srgssr.ch/en/news-media/dossiers/play-suisse)
ABOUT SWISS TXT
SWISS TXT is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SRG SSR, for which it functions as a
centre of excellence for ICT, digital, distribution and access services. It has
been guiding Switzerland on its journey into a mobile, digital future since
1983. SWISS TXT is an established provider of services for digital media, video
streaming and access services, including subtitling, sign language and audio
description.
Find out more at http://www.swisstxt.ch
SWISS TXT: Facts & figures
- Wholly-owned subsidiary of SRG SSR
- 270 employees
- Sites in Biel (headquarters), Bern, Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne and Comano
Contact:
Julien Kurt, Head of Communications & PR, T +41 58 136 40 31, E
julien.kurt@swisstxt.ch
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/125386/4767770
OTS: SWISS TXT AG
