Veolia Will Recover All of Its Rights No Later Than February 5, 2021

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) takes note of the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal. Suez has declared to the Court that "the information-consultation procedure of its employee representative bodies began" on November 3, 4 and 5, 2020. Veolia therefore takes note that no later than February 5, 2021, it will recover all its rights.

Only the management of Suez is under legal duty to organize an information-consultation of its employee representative bodies. Veolia has provided Suez’s management, over a month ago now, with all the information and documents necessary for this information-consultation.