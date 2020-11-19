 

Veolia Will Recover All of Its Rights No Later Than February 5, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020   

Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) takes note of the decision of the Paris Court of Appeal. Suez has declared to the Court that "the information-consultation procedure of its employee representative bodies began" on November 3, 4 and 5, 2020. Veolia therefore takes note that no later than February 5, 2021, it will recover all its rights.

Only the management of Suez is under legal duty to organize an information-consultation of its employee representative bodies. Veolia has provided Suez’s management, over a month ago now, with all the information and documents necessary for this information-consultation.

Veolia points out that it has always made itself available to the managers of Suez and its employee representative bodies, and as soon as August 30th. Veolia remains available to present its project to employee representatives.

...

Veolia group is the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.
In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com

