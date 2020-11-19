Sports Illustrated’s Fall Edition Tells the Remarkable Story of the Dougherty High School Football Team in Albany, Ga. – a Beacon for a Town Racked by COVID-19, Poverty, and Racial Inequality

Sports Illustrated’s Fall issue introduces readers to the Dougherty High School Trojans football team of Albany, Ga. – a group of teenagers struggling and surviving in the face of economic hardship, racial inequity and now the devastation of a deadly pandemic. This must-read, heart-wrenching story examines how high school football provides hope and builds community in a small American town that symbolizes the social, economic and medical challenges facing the entire country in 2020.

Sports Illustrated’s Fall edition tells the remarkable story of the Dougherty High School football team in Albany, Ga. (Graphic: Business Wire)

On the Cover

In the best of times, high school football provides both escapism and an escape route for millions of kids seeking to break free of racial and socioeconomic oppression. All of these struggles hit home for the Dougherty High Trojans, who live and play in Albany, Ga., one of the United States hardest-hit COVID hotspots. Brian Burnsed dives into how the Trojans’ 2020 season is about more than football. It’s a story of survival in small-town America.

The cover, story and video will be available online Nov. 19. The print edition hits newsstands and ships to subscribers Nov. 24.

SI’s Features

For more than 100 years, those endearingly low-tech first-down measuring chain crews have been a fixture of the NFL sidelines. Alex Prewitt tells their unique story - the perks, quirks, pain, and permanence of NFL chain crews .

. The pandemic has ravaged small businesses around the world, yet for sports fans who relish gathering before, after, and during games, the loss of several ancient and beloved sports bars hits home. Steve Rushin spotlights and offers a fond farewell to these esteemed watering holes.

hits home. Steve Rushin spotlights and offers a fond farewell to these esteemed watering holes. As an era ends in Washington, D.C., Michael Cohen reflects on four years of championship team visits (or not) to the White House with an oral history of how Trump impacted the tradition.

(or not) to the White House with an oral history of how Trump impacted the tradition. Boxer Ryan Garcia has the charisma, good looks, and massive social media following to be boxing’s next huge star. Chris Mannix looks into how the 22-year-old power puncher can fill the last requirement – some results in the ring.

has the charisma, good looks, and massive social media following to be boxing’s next huge star. Chris Mannix looks into how the 22-year-old power puncher can fill the last requirement – some results in the ring. Sports broadcaster Jim Gray has been everywhere in his unique broadcasting career – a journey that began with a chance interview with Muhammad Ali when Gray was an intern. Jim tells that tale and more in this excerpt from his new memoir “Talking to GOATs.”

has been everywhere in his unique broadcasting career – a journey that began with a chance interview with Muhammad Ali when Gray was an intern. Jim tells that tale and more in this excerpt from his new memoir “Talking to GOATs.” Five years ago this month, the Missouri football team protested against their school’s tepid response to racism on campus. Michael McKnight shares how that statement is still reverberating in Columbia, and with college athletes inspired by the courage of that team.

Also in this issue:

Leading Off : College basketball returns later this month, picking up where it abruptly left off in March. SI highlights players to remember for the season ahead.

: College basketball returns later this month, picking up where it abruptly left off in March. SI highlights players to remember for the season ahead. Scorecard : Pat Forde looks at the college hoops programs chasing one last postseason in 2021 before they’re hit by NCAA sanctions.

: Pat Forde looks at the college hoops programs chasing one last postseason in 2021 before they’re hit by NCAA sanctions. Mark Bechtel reflects on the 125th anniversary of the first North American automobile race, where the winning average speed was seven mph.

Gameplan : Previewing a new Netflix series on offbeat champions

: Previewing a new Netflix series on offbeat champions SI Edge : What wearing a mask does to your workout

: What wearing a mask does to your workout Point After : Stephanie Apstein on Clayton Kershaw’s new postseason narrative (and his new glove).

