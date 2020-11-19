 

AKVA group ASA Potential new land based project

19.11.2020, 11:42  |  50   |   |   

AKVA group Land Based A/S, a wholly owned subsidiary of AKVA group ASA (ʺAKVAʺ), has signed an engineering and design contract with the Swedish company Premium Svensk Lax (ʺPSLʺ). PSL has been granted permission to produce 10,000 tonnes Atlantic Salmon on land by Swedish authorities based on AKVA´s Zero Water Change RAS technology.

AKVA is chosen as the preferred supplier and the final delivery contract, if awarded, has a value of approx. EUR 95 million.

AKVA’s equity participation in the project up to NOK 30 million is subject to PSL obtaining the necessary financing for the project and agreement on a final delivery contract.


Dated: 19 November 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

