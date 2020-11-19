Lumcore relies on AIXTRON systems for high-power lasers / Order for MOCVD systems for the production of GaAs- and InP-based epi-wafers / High product yield / Low production costs

Herzogenrath/Germany, November 19, 2020 - Lumcore Optoelectronics Technology relies on the MOCVD system AIX 2800G4-TM of AIXTRON SE (FWB: AIXA), a worldwide leading provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry, to decisively advance its corporate development. "We at Lumcore are now taking the next important strategic step in the company's development to provide excellent products to our customers worldwide. To do so, we need reliable partners with excellent technology at our side," says Mr. Xu Tianyou, Chairman of Lumcore, the Chinese specialist for high-power lasers based on semiconductor compounds.

"AIXTRON's core technology is epitaxy equipment for the growth of high-end compound semiconductor materials and is widely appreciated by industry experts and technical specialists worldwide. According to our assessment, AIXTRON's product is the worldwide leading equipment in the production of high-end semiconductor laser epitaxial materials. With highly competitive high-power lasers, we can make a significant contribution to supporting China's development," he adds.

Best homogeneity in crystal growth

With AIX 2800G4-TM, Lumcore has selected AIXTRON systems, which are specifically designed for the production of gallium-arsenide and indium-phosphide semiconductor crystal structures. These two semiconductor compounds GaAs and InP are particularly suitable for optoelectronic components such as high-power laser diodes. Diode lasers are used for material processing, welding, cutting and for additive manufacturing of various materials, but also for optical communication via fiber optics, or for 3D sensor technology such as face recognition in smartphones or for fast and precise spatial detection of the environment in autonomous vehicles.