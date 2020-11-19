Beijing Review presents stories of fighting poverty through education in rural China

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sudeshnar Sarkar, an editorial consultant with Beijing Review, came to know about Laiyuan, located in the city of Baoding in Hebei, the province adjoining Beijing, only at the fag-end of her decade-long stay in China. It is there that an experiment in education started, an initiative that is probably to rural education in China what the reform and opening up was for the Chinese economy in 1978.

Project Hope was started in the 1980s to ensure basic education across China's impoverished areas. By September 2019, the project built over 20,000 primary schools in poverty-stricken areas and helped 6 million students.