Axonics to Participate in Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1-2, 2020.

In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, will be made available on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the fireside chat by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.