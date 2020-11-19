 

Axonics to Participate in Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX), a medical technology company that has developed and is commercializing novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices for the treatment of urinary and bowel dysfunction, is scheduled to participate in the Piper Sandler Virtual Healthcare Conference on December 1-2, 2020.

In advance of the virtual conference and investor meetings, a pre-recorded fireside chat with Raymond W. Cohen, CEO of Axonics, will be made available on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access the fireside chat by visiting the Axonics investor relations website.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc.

Axonics, based in Irvine, Calif., has developed and is commercializing novel implantable SNM devices for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction. These conditions are caused by a miscommunication between the bladder and the brain and significantly impact quality of life. Overactive bladder affects an estimated 87 million adults in the U.S. and Europe. Another estimated 40 million adults are reported to suffer from fecal incontinence/accidental bowel leakage. Axonics SNM therapy, which has been clinically proven to reduce symptoms and restore pelvic floor function, is now being offered at hundreds of medical centers across the U.S. and in dozens of select hospitals in Western Europe. Reimbursement coverage is well established in the U.S. and is a covered service in most European countries. The Axonics System is the first long-lived rechargeable SNM system approved for sale in the world, and the first to gain full-body MRI conditional labeling. For more information, visit www.axonics.com.

