 

Citi Selects Mastercard as Network Partner for the Citi Plex Account by Google Pay

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.11.2020, 12:00  |  67   |   |   

Today, Citi announced it has selected Mastercard as its network partner for the Citi Plex Account on Google Pay, a new digital checking and savings account built with financial wellness and mobile functionality at the core of the design to make managing money simpler, smarter and more rewarding.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201119005421/en/

“Today, customers want an integrated experience where their relationship with their money operates at the same speed as the rest of their lives,” said Alpesh Chokshi, Head of Business Development for Citi’s Global Consumer Bank. “We are pleased to leverage Mastercard’s many assets and capabilities, such as tokenization, for the Citi Plex Account to create an experience that is fully digital, and different, in banking and one that is unique to Citi.”

Customers with a Citi Plex Account will receive a debit Mastercard, an auto provisioned instant digital debit card, with an option upon request for a contactless-enabled, physical debit Mastercard with access to Citi’s nationwide network of over 60,000 fee-free ATMs, the most offered by any major bank. In delivering both a digital and physical debit card offering, Citi Plex Account customers have the convenience and choice to pay when, where and how they want via debit card, smartphone or online.

“The consumer migration to digital banking was well underway and then the pandemic hit, turning the consumer’s desire for digital interactions into a need,” said Meredith Spatz, Executive Vice President in North America for Mastercard. “The acceleration of the move to digital has also opened the door for more collaborative work amongst technology and financial players - to drive new and enhanced solutions for consumers that not only address their need for digital interactions but also deliver new capabilities that give them increased control and insight over their personal financial management.”

Google is introducing a waitlist for the Citi Plex Account today in the Google Pay app. Download the Google Pay app on Google Play or App Store to access the waitlist.

About Citi

Citigroup, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

Seite 1 von 2
Mastercard Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citi Selects Mastercard as Network Partner for the Citi Plex Account by Google Pay Today, Citi announced it has selected Mastercard as its network partner for the Citi Plex Account on Google Pay, a new digital checking and savings account built with financial wellness and mobile functionality at the core of the design to make …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
Bloom Energy and SK E&C Win Competitive Bid for Korea’s Changwon RE100 Project to Supply 100% ...
Palantir Enters Mission Command Space With US Army Futures Command Prototype
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Appointed as Co-Lead Counsel in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) and Carnival plc (NYSE: CUK) for Violations of Securities Laws
JOYY INC (NASDAQ: YY) DROPS SIGNIFICANTLY ON MUDDY WATERS REPORT: Labaton Sucahrow Announces New Investigation of ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
EA Sports Madden NFL 21 Unveils Next Generation Gameplay Fueled by Real-World NFL Player Data
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
Apple Announces Second Annual Apple Music Awards
Titel
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Meets its Primary Efficacy Endpoint in the First Interim ...
Pfizer Completes Transaction to Combine Its Upjohn Business with Mylan
FSD Pharma Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Cerebain Biotech Announces General Business Update
BevCanna Announces the Submission of Keef and Cali-Bloom NNCP Forms to Health Canada
Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A ...
BevCanna Announces $5M Above Market Unit Offering
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
BABA CLASS ACTION NOTICE: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Alibaba Group Holding ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.11.20
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
18.11.20
 Citi Unveils Sneak Preview of The Citi Plex Account by Google Pay
18.11.20
Mastercard Study Reveals a More Conscious Shopper this Holiday Season
16.11.20
Mastercard Advances Multi-Rail Strategy to Modernize Business Payments
16.11.20
Tatsuo Tanaka to Retire as Citi Japan Chairman, Vice Chairman Fumiaki Kurahara Appointed as Next Chairman
14.11.20
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Citigroup Inc.
12.11.20
C Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Citigroup, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 29, 2020
10.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
10.11.20
Mastercard Expands Efforts to Help Over 500 Cities Build More Inclusive and Sustainable Communities
10.11.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Citigroup Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.10.20
104
MasterCard - Dieses Kurslevel ist wichtig