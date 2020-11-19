 

Electromedical Technologies Produces $4.2 Million in Device Inventory to Meet Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.11.2020, 12:00  |  68   |   |   

- Company completes production of 1,200 FDA-cleared WellnessPro+ devices

- Inventory build completed ahead of on-boarding new medical practitioners and distributors

- Demand driven by pain sufferers desiring non-invasive alternatives

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: EMED) (the "Company"), a pioneer in the development and manufacturing of bioelectronic devices, including the FDA cleared WellnessPro+, designed to relieve chronic, intractable and acute pains by using frequencies and electro-modulation, is pleased to announce that the company has completed the production of over 1,200 units of its FDA cleared WellnessPro+ device, representing approximately $4.2 million of inventory to meet demand.

The Company began production in September and has fully paid for and completed its first phase of inventory buildup in order to meet rising demand as we transition into 2021. We want to make sure that we do not run out of inventory which occurred in the first quarter of this year.

Matthew Wolfson, Founder and CEO of EMED, commented, “Every day more doctors and patients are realizing the importance of using methods that will have a positive effect in reducing pain without having negative effects on the immune system, especially in today’s pandemic environment. The reason for the increase in demand is that more and more people are realizing that there are other powerful treatment options such as bioelectronics, that does not include injections, invasive procedures or opioids that have the possibility of harmful side effects such as addiction and death.”

Commenting further, Mr. Wolfson said, “This inventory increase fits perfectly with our strategic plan of engaging and onboarding hundreds of new medical practitioners and distributors. In today’s economic environment, many people are seeking to create new revenue streams for their families. We have a way to help thousands of people to live a better quality of life, pain free and addiction free and at the same time provide a real income opportunity for anyone who wishes to join our brand ambassador team.” (https://electromedtech.com/register/)

Finally commenting, Mr. Wolfson said, “In the world we live in today, people cannot afford the risks associated with opioid-based drugs, but they need results. Word of mouth has been a very valuable marketing tool because our device delivers a powerful solution to chronic pain without any dangerous or harmful side effects. The Wellness Pro produces real results so people can live pain free and get their lives back!”

Seite 1 von 3
Electromedical Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Electromedical Technologies Produces $4.2 Million in Device Inventory to Meet Demand - Company completes production of 1,200 FDA-cleared WellnessPro+ devices - Inventory build completed ahead of on-boarding new medical practitioners and distributors - Demand driven by pain sufferers desiring non-invasive alternatives SCOTTSDALE, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Generex Inks $50 Million Licensing Deal with China Partners on the Cooperative Development of the ...
Euro Manganese Orders High-Purity Manganese Products Demonstration Plant for Delivery in Summer of ...
Monument veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse des ersten Quartals 2021 („Q1 2021“)
LexaGene Places MiQLab System at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Veterinary Medicine
Fusion Fuel Green plc and HL Acquisitions Corp. Announce Partnership with EREE Desarrollos ...
CloudMD Closes Acquisition of iMD Health Global Corp., a Revolutionary Patient Engagement Software ...
Liquidia Closes Acquisition of RareGen
Titel
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
NIO Inc. Reports Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
CFL cargo expandiert mit TRAXX MS-Lokomotiven von Bombardier Transportation weiter auf dem ...
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
Plug Power Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer and BioNTech Conclude Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, Meeting All Primary ...
JD.com Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Phase-3-Studie erfolgreich ab: Impfstoffkandidat gegen COVID-19 erreicht alle primären Endpunkte
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Electromedical Technologies, Inc. and Energetic Wellness School of Naturopathy Announce Collaborative Certification Program in “Bioelectronics Therapist and Master Device Technician” to Expand Product Awareness and on Boarding of NEW Device Representative