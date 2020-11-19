qTerm - Ambient Temperature Measurement Feature Added

This feature is designed to sense the user's surroundings temperature, as a reference for accuracy. qTerm will let the user know in the event the ambient temperature is not 'optimum' for data measurement. In case that the user is in an outdoors condition that will affect the measurement accuracy, it is designed to provide an alert. In hot or cold geographical regions, the user's skin temperature may be elevated/declined due to the surrounding temperature. This may distort the measured data. qTerm will be able to detect and alert for such probability. Another device is intended to be added to qTerm in order to detect extreme ambient temperature and advise the user to take measurements in a more neutral or climate controlled area. A supporting firmware code will work in conjunction with this feature and an additional alerting system is planned to be embedded within the accompanied mobile app. An advanced software module will be developed for the backend program to geographically detect the user's environment temperature according to his/her location. qTerm will include a high-precision digital temperature sensor with a low power consumption that will be used in a 'no-contact' fashion. The sensor is designed to measure temperatures with an accuracy of up to ±0.1°C across the range of -20°C and 50°C with no calibration. This data will be used as a confirmation reference, comparing for the actual taken measurement temperature to the reported resources, together advising the user about potential inaccuracies and switching to a better environment for optimum data results. An ambient temperature is the actual temperature of the air in any particular location, as measured by a thermal device and plays a significant factor in a human body temperature measurement. This feature is planned to be included within the first release of qTerm.

