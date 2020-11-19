 

Loop Insights Partners With iSTOC, Europe's Leading Covid-19 Mobile Testing Applications Company, to Create Global FDA and HIPPAA Compliant Covid Tracing and Testing Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the signing of a referral and partnership agreement with iSTOC Ltd. of Finland to provide a complete end-to-end integrated COVID-19 management platform consisting of rapid mobile testing, integrated lab results, and venue tracing with real-time, automated exposure alert notification capabilities.

The combined solution arising from this partnership will create a Covid-19 tracing and testing solution that is FDA and HIPPAA compliant and can be deployed by any government, NGO, healthcare organization or enterprise-level organization worldwide.  

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: "I am very honoured for the opportunity to partner with Jarmo and his world-class team at iSTOC. These have been very trying times, and as we head into the fall-winter months, every country is in desperate need of a complete transformative solution that enables the resumption of in-person schooling, travel, commerce, and a return of spectators to live events. This is a very big day for the Company as our partnership with iSTOC positions us as a true global leader regarding complete Covid-19 management solutions.''

iSTOC WILL HAVE FACILITATED MILLIONS OF TESTS IN AT LEAST 50 COUNTRIES BY 2020 END

iSTOC has developed a disruptive mobile solution called IDA (immediate diagnostics and analytics) and has launched rapid tests that can detect antibodies for different infectious diseases from a small drop of blood, plus a mobile diagnostics solution for analyzing the test results, as well as, geographical mapping capabilities for the spread of infectious diseases such as Covid-19. The globally scalable end-to-end solution has proven to be a powerful product and service, offering significant and innovative new business opportunities for iSTOC business partners and customers.

The IDA Platform digitalizes and analyses lateral flow tests (LFTs), including all major infectious diseases. Unlike PCR tests, LFTs detect the antibodies for diseases like Covid-19, which means that LFTs do not show early acute infections but can detect infections beyond the first 14 days of the infection, after which PCR is ineffective.

