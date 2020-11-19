Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The report includes vendor assessments based on 20 different elements across arange of criteria -information gathered from vendor responses to IDC's requestfor information (RFI) questionnaire, vendor briefings and sharing sessions,customer references, and IDC's internal research. The IDC MarketScape evaluated16 vendors, positioning them as a Leader or a Major Player in the market basedon IDC analysis and buyer perception.The report listed NTT DATA's strengths as its "strong S/4HANA transformationcapabilities" and its "localized GTM strategy," stating that its GTM is hingedon "leading with industry-led solutions underpinned by the strategic pillars ofdigital operations, cloud, and automation.""Clients interviewed by IDC praised NTT DATA's degree of agility, projectmanagement, and focus on driving down cost," the report stated. "In general, NTTDATA performed strongly in essential capabilities, geographical growth, andrange of services."NTT DATA is a global SAP Platinum partner, delivering solutions and services tohelp customers position themselves as enterprise-grade digital businesses. TheNTT DATA global team has more than 16,000 Global SAP resources, over 30 years ofSAP delivery experience, and a growing assortment of proprietary SAPlifecycle-based tools and accelerators."We are more committed than ever to helping our customers achieve true digitaltransformation based on their investments in SAP," said Yutaka Sasaki, ExecutiveVice President, at NTT DATA Corporation. "Being named a Leader in the IDCMarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment showsthat we have the close collaboration with SAP, the business-process know-how anda focus on local customer intimacy to help drive SAP-powered transformations for