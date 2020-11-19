NTT DATA Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment (FOTO)
TOKYO / Bielefeld (ots) - IDC MarketScape Report Evaluated 16 Vendors Based on
20 Elements Encompassing a Wide Range of Criteria
NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , a leading IT services provider,
today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape
Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment, 2020 (doc #
AP46211320, September 2020) (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/-/media/nttdatagl
obal/1_files/media/press-release/2020/me_pr_nov_13_01.pdf)
The IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment
evaluates vendors on two functions - the strength of their current SAP
implementation services, and how well placed they are to grow the adoption of
SAP solutions with their sound growth strategy in Asia/Pacific.
The report includes vendor assessments based on 20 different elements across a
range of criteria -information gathered from vendor responses to IDC's request
for information (RFI) questionnaire, vendor briefings and sharing sessions,
customer references, and IDC's internal research. The IDC MarketScape evaluated
16 vendors, positioning them as a Leader or a Major Player in the market based
on IDC analysis and buyer perception.
The report listed NTT DATA's strengths as its "strong S/4HANA transformation
capabilities" and its "localized GTM strategy," stating that its GTM is hinged
on "leading with industry-led solutions underpinned by the strategic pillars of
digital operations, cloud, and automation."
"Clients interviewed by IDC praised NTT DATA's degree of agility, project
management, and focus on driving down cost," the report stated. "In general, NTT
DATA performed strongly in essential capabilities, geographical growth, and
range of services."
NTT DATA is a global SAP Platinum partner, delivering solutions and services to
help customers position themselves as enterprise-grade digital businesses. The
NTT DATA global team has more than 16,000 Global SAP resources, over 30 years of
SAP delivery experience, and a growing assortment of proprietary SAP
lifecycle-based tools and accelerators.
"We are more committed than ever to helping our customers achieve true digital
transformation based on their investments in SAP," said Yutaka Sasaki, Executive
Vice President, at NTT DATA Corporation. "Being named a Leader in the IDC
MarketScape Asia/Pacific SAP Implementation Services Vendor Assessment shows
that we have the close collaboration with SAP, the business-process know-how and
a focus on local customer intimacy to help drive SAP-powered transformations for
