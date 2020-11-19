BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

"The third quarter was another remarkable quarter with robust comp growth, significant market share gains and record profitability. As we look ahead, we are confident our business will continue to thrive given the structural shift in consumer behavior, our market share gains and our strategic investments in digital capabilities, membership, assortment, marketing and geographic expansion,” said Lee Delaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “Our team members across our business are working hard to execute at the highest standards and meet our members’ increased demand for our products and services. We remain grateful for their continued dedication and hard work in helping us drive industry-leading results.”

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) (the "Company") today announced its financial results for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended October 31, 2020.

Key Measures for the Thirteen Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 (Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020) and for the Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 (First Nine Months of Fiscal 2020):

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 % Growth October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 % Growth Net sales $ 3,646,723 $ 3,152,887 15.7 % $ 11,236,403 $ 9,493,795 18.4 % Membership fee income 84,946 76,517 11.0 % 247,001 224,587 10.0 % Total revenues 3,731,669 3,229,404 15.6 % 11,483,404 9,718,382 18.2 % Operating income 190,355 100,932 88.6 % 497,700 270,355 84.1 % Income from continuing operations 122,883 55,196 122.6 % 325,293 145,574 123.5 % Adjusted EBITDA (a) 242,209 154,144 57.1 % 652,974 431,407 51.4 % Net income 122,796 55,092 122.9 % 325,148 145,413 123.6 % EPS (b) 0.88 0.40 120.0 % 2.34 1.04 125.0 % Adjusted net income(a) 128,477 56,575 127.1 % 331,753 148,304 123.7 % Adjusted EPS (a) 0.92 0.41 124.4 % 2.39 1.06 125.5 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 136,011 135,521 0.4 % 136,269 136,301 — % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 139,060 138,192 0.6 % 139,003 139,390 (0.3) %

See “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” EPS represents earnings per diluted share

Additional Highlights:

Comparable club sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 14.1% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 18.5% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Comparable club sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 increased 17.0% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, for the first nine months of fiscal 2020 increased 23.2% compared to the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Gross profit increased to $743.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 from $617.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, increased by 10 basis points over the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Continued execution of our category profitability improvement was offset by distribution costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Gross profit increased to $2,236.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 from $1,804.6 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Merchandise gross margin rate, which excludes gasoline sales and membership fee income, decreased by approximately 10 basis points over the first nine months of fiscal 2019. While merchandise margins benefited from strong sales performance and continued execution of our category profitability improvement initiatives, these drivers were offset by distribution costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, the decline in our higher-margin apparel business and temporary shut-down of our higher-margin services business in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") increased to $552.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $510.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The year-over-year increase in SG&A expense was primarily driven by costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic, including wage increases, bonuses, safety and protective equipment and other operational costs, such as security. SG&A increased to $1,733.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $1,523.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. SG&A in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 included charges related to registered offerings by selling stockholders ("offering costs") of $1.9 million.

Operating income increased to $190.4 million, or 5.1% of total revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $100.9 million, or 3.1% of total revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Operating income increased to $497.7 million, or 4.3% of total revenues in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to $270.4 million, or 2.8% of total revenues in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Operating income in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 included charges related to offering costs of $1.9 million.

Interest expense, net, decreased to $25.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $27.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Interest expense in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 included a $2.8 million write-off of deferred fees and the original issue discount associated with the October 2020 partial payoff of our first lien term loan facility (the "First Lien Term Loan") and $5.1 million write-off of accumulated other comprehensive income associated with the de-designation of one of our swap agreements. Interest expense, net, decreased to $68.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020, compared to $82.3 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. Interest expense in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 included $4.1 million of deferred fees and original issues discount associated with the partial pay offs of our First Lien Term Loan in July and October 2020. The decrease in interest expense was driven by continued de-levering. The partial debt pay down and the de-designation of one of our swap agreements will result in interest expense savings of approximately $10 million on an annualized basis.

Income tax expense was $41.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to income tax expense of $18.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. The third quarter of fiscal 2020 included a benefit of $3.3 million from excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation compared to $1.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. Income tax expense was $103.9 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2020 compared to income tax expense of $42.5 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019. The first nine months of fiscal 2020 included a benefit of $10.4 million from excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation compared to $8.4 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2019.

Under our share repurchase program, we repurchased 1.2 million shares of common stock, totaling $50.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. In the first nine months of fiscal 2020, we repurchased 2.3 million shares of common stock, totaling $88.1 million, under such program.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 219 clubs and 149 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please see “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information” below for additional information and a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 Net sales $ 3,646,723 $ 3,152,887 $ 11,236,403 $ 9,493,795 Membership fee income 84,946 76,517 247,001 224,587 Total revenues 3,731,669 3,229,404 11,483,404 9,718,382 Cost of sales 2,988,397 2,611,758 9,247,042 7,913,820 Selling, general and administrative expenses 552,307 510,410 1,733,482 1,523,480 Pre-opening expense 610 6,304 5,180 10,727 Operating income 190,355 100,932 497,700 270,355 Interest expense, net 25,882 27,702 68,467 82,274 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 164,473 73,230 429,233 188,081 Provision for income taxes 41,590 18,034 103,940 42,507 Income from continuing operations 122,883 55,196 325,293 145,574 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (87) (104) (145) (161) Net income $ 122,796 $ 55,092 $ 325,148 $ 145,413 Income per share attributable to common stockholders - basic: Income from continuing operations $ 0.90 $ 0.41 $ 2.39 $ 1.07 Loss from discontinued operations — — — — Net income $ 0.90 $ 0.41 $ 2.39 $ 1.07 Income per share attributable to common stockholders - diluted: Income from continuing operations $ 0.88 $ 0.40 $ 2.34 $ 1.04 Loss from discontinued operations — — — — Net income $ 0.88 $ 0.40 $ 2.34 $ 1.04 Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Basic 136,011 135,521 136,269 136,301 Diluted 139,060 138,192 139,003 139,390

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,116 $ 29,968 Accounts receivable, net 188,413 185,983 Merchandise inventories 1,264,323 1,271,172 Prepaid expense and other current assets 97,116 55,285 Total current assets 1,595,968 1,542,408 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,034,742 2,067,626 Property and equipment, net 769,258 775,659 Goodwill 924,134 924,134 Intangibles, net 138,088 150,357 Other assets 20,094 17,897 Total assets $ 5,482,284 $ 5,478,081 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 260,000 $ 449,377 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 131,025 121,961 Accounts payable 1,176,104 973,328 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 643,309 507,141 Total current liabilities 2,210,438 2,051,807 Long-term lease liabilities 1,961,321 1,980,447 Long-term debt 845,696 1,339,700 Deferred income taxes 47,241 50,486 Other noncurrent liabilities 200,210 160,127 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) 217,378 (104,486) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 5,482,284 $ 5,478,081

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 39 Weeks Ended

October 31,

2020 39 Weeks Ended

November 2,

2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 325,148 $ 145,413 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 124,331 116,920 Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of original issue discount 3,470 3,969 Debt extinguishment charges 4,077 2,032 Stock-based compensation expense 23,245 13,984 Deferred income tax provision 2,289 14,846 Other non cash items, net 5,441 2,539 Increase (decrease) in cash due to changes in: Accounts receivable 17,940 8,317 Merchandise inventories (182,821) (218,866) Accounts payable 389,692 156,448 Accrued expenses 61,829 (35,004) Other operating assets and liabilities, net 27,331 10,924 Net cash provided by operating activities 801,972 221,522 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals (152,800) (144,428) Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction 25,893 — Net cash used in investing activities (126,907) (144,428) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on long term debt (3,297) (11,533) Paydown of First Lien Term Loan (510,000) (200,000) Net (payment) borrowings on ABL Facility (68,000) 195,000 Net cash received from stock option exercises 16,431 9,293 Net cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 1,107 726 Acquisition of treasury stock (94,671) (67,305) Other financing activities (723) (453) Net cash used in financing activities (659,153) (74,272) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 15,912 2,822 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 30,204 27,146 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 46,116 $ 29,968

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA.

We define adjusted net income as net income attributable to common stockholders adjusted for: stock-based compensation related to the IPO; offering costs; management fees; club closing and impairment charges; reduction in force severance; gain on sale leaseback transactions; charges related to debt restructurings and retirements; and the tax impact of the foregoing adjustments on net income.

We define adjusted net income per diluted share as adjusted net income divided by the weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

We define adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for the impact of certain other items, including: stock-based compensation expense; pre-opening expenses; non-cash rent; strategic consulting; offering costs; and other adjustments.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property and equipment, net of disposals plus proceeds from sale leaseback transaction.

We define net debt as total debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents.

We define net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA as net debt at the balance sheet date divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period.

We present adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, because we believe such measures assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, adjusted EBITDA excludes pre-opening expenses, because we do not believe these expenses are indicative of the underlying operating performance of our stores. The amount and timing of pre-opening expenses are dependent on, among other things, the size of new stores opened and the number of new stores opened during any given period.

Management believes that adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA are helpful in highlighting trends in our core operating performance compared to other measures, which can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate and capital investments. We use adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies; to make budgeting decisions; and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. We also use adjusted EBITDA in connection with establishing discretionary annual incentive compensation.

We present free cash flow, which is not a recognized financial measure under GAAP, because we use it to report to our board of directors and we believe it assists investors and analysts in evaluating our liquidity. Free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operations as a liquidity measure. We present net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, which are not recognized as financial measures under GAAP, because we use them to report to our board of directors and we believe they assist investors and analysts in evaluating our borrowing capacity. Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA is a key financial measure that is used by management to assess the borrowing capacity of the Company.

You are encouraged to evaluate these adjustments and the reasons we consider them appropriate for supplemental analysis. In evaluating adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or like some of the adjustments in our presentation of these metrics. Our presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to any other measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. There can be no assurance that we will not modify the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA or net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA in the future, and any such modification may be material. In addition, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries. Additionally, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, net debt and net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and adjusted net income per diluted share (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 Net income as reported $ 122,796 $ 55,092 $ 325,148 $ 145,413 Adjustments: Offering costs (a) — — — 1,928 Charges and write-offs related to debt paydown (b) 2,794 2,032 4,077 2,032 Loss on cash flow hedge (c) 5,097 — 5,097 — Tax impact of adjustments to net income (d) (2,210) (549) (2,569) (1,069) Adjusted net income $ 128,477 $ 56,575 $ 331,753 $ 148,304 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 139,060 138,192 139,003 139,390 Adjusted net income per diluted share (e) $ 0.92 $ 0.41 $ 2.39 $ 1.06

Represents costs related to registered offerings by selling stockholders. Represents the write-off of deferred fees and original issue discount associated with the partial paydown of our First Lien Term Loan. Represents the reclassification into earnings of accumulated other comprehensive income associated with the de-designation of hedge accounting on one of our swap agreements due to the paydown of the First Lien Term Loan. Represents the tax effect of the above adjustments at a statutory tax rate of approximately 28%. Adjusted net income per diluted share is measured using weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 Income from continuing operations $ 122,883 $ 55,196 $ 325,293 $ 145,574 Interest expense, net 25,882 27,702 68,467 82,274 Provision for income taxes 41,590 18,034 103,940 42,507 Depreciation and amortization 42,160 39,249 124,331 116,920 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 8,667 5,188 23,245 13,984 Pre-opening expenses (b) 610 6,304 5,180 10,727 Non-cash rent (c) 274 2,558 2,289 6,331 Strategic consulting (d) — — — 11,349 Offering costs (e) — — — 1,928 Other adjustments (f) 143 (87) 229 (187) Adjusted EBITDA $ 242,209 $ 154,144 $ 652,974 $ 431,407

Represents total stock-based compensation expense. Represents direct incremental costs of opening or relocating a facility that are charged to operations as incurred. Consists of an adjustment to remove the non-cash portion of rent expense. Represents fees paid to external consultants for strategic initiatives of limited duration. Represents costs related to registered offerings by selling stockholders. Other non-cash items, including non-cash accretion on asset retirement obligations and obligations associated with our post-retirement medical plan.

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 13 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended 39 Weeks Ended October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 October 31, 2020 November 2, 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 68,280 $ 6,398 $ 801,972 $ 221,522 Less: Additions to property and equipment, net of disposals 69,838 56,130 152,800 144,428 Plus: Proceeds from sale leaseback transaction 21,832 — 25,893 — Free cash flow $ 20,274 $ (49,732) $ 675,065 $ 77,094

BJ'S WHOLESALE CLUB HOLDINGS, INC. Reconciliation of Net Debt and Net Debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, 2020 Total debt $ 1,105,696 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 46,116 Net Debt $ 1,059,580 Income from continuing operations 367,476 Interest expense, net 94,423 Provision for income taxes 117,645 Depreciation and amortization 164,411 Stock-based compensation expense (a) 28,057 Pre-opening expenses (b) 9,605 Non-cash rent (c) 4,332 Reduction in force severance (d) 3,994 Club closings and impairment charges (e) 15,383 Other adjustments (f) (2,135) Adjusted EBITDA $ 803,191 Net debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA 1.3x

Represents total stock-based compensation expense. Represents direct incremental costs of opening or relocating a facility that are charged to operations as incurred. Consists of an adjustment to remove the non-cash portion of rent expense. Represents severance charges associated with a reduction in workforce announced in January 2020. Represents primarily closing costs associated with our clubs in Charlotte, N.C. and Geneva, N.Y., which closed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 and other impairment charges. Other non-cash items, including a gain from the sale leaseback of one of our new Michigan locations, non-cash accretion on asset retirement obligations, termination costs to former executives and obligations associated with our post-retirement medical plan.

