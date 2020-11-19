 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.11.2020 / 12:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Change of market place

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Brenntag AG

b) LEI
NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
58.38 EUR 1167.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
58.38 EUR 1167.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-11; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR


19.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63647  19.11.2020 

